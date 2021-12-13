‘I can’t thank folk enough’: Perthshire street cat Bob on the mend after public appeal

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman who adopted a Perthshire street cat has thanked locals for rallying round to ensure he could get treatment after concerns for his health.

A fundraising campaign was launched earlier this year by Nikki Macgregor, from Methven.

It came after the cat – named Bob – had started sleeping in a barn near her Methven home.

Concerned for his welfare, Nikki decided to appeal for donations to help Bob get seen by a vet.

The cat underwent treatment for digestive problems and is now on the road to recovery thanks to the help of the public.

Nikki, 48, said: “Bob was neutered and chipped at the vets. Bloods were also taken for any feline diseases and his stomach scanned.

“Feeling sorry for himself after getting the ‘snip’, we kept him in a huge dog crate with all that he needed for a few days.

“The vet gave us further medication for his tummy and special gastrointestinal food.

“There didn’t seem to be an underlying issue, he’s just unfortunate to have a very sensitive tum.

He has become my shadow and I love him to bits

“When we let him out to explore after he had healed, he stayed close to the house then pretty much decided he was home.

“He was content lying on the couch or sitting on the window sill. He learned to play with toys and was so good at using a litter tray.

“He has become my shadow and I love him to bits.”

‘The love is heart-warming’

Nikki says she will need to keep a close eye on what Bob is eating in future and has asked locals not to feed him if he appears at their door.

She added: “I really can’t thank folk enough for their kindness and generosity to Bob. I still post daily updates and pictures on his Facebook page.

“The love from people that are in the group, that have never even met Bob, is heart-warming. Bob’s life has been turned around in the last year and I’m glad he found me.

“This year Bob will have a proper Christmas in a very loving home, a home for life.”