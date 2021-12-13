Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘I can’t thank folk enough’: Perthshire street cat Bob on the mend after public appeal

By Hannah Ballantyne
December 13 2021, 1.45pm
Nikki Macgregor and street cat Bob.
A woman who adopted a Perthshire street cat has thanked locals for rallying round to ensure he could get treatment after concerns for his health.

A fundraising campaign was launched earlier this year by Nikki Macgregor, from Methven.

It came after the cat – named Bob – had started sleeping in a barn near her Methven home.

Concerned for his welfare, Nikki decided to appeal for donations to help Bob get seen by a vet.

The cat underwent treatment for digestive problems and is now on the road to recovery thanks to the help of the public.

Bob the Streetcat
Bob has received lots of support from the public.

Nikki, 48, said: “Bob was neutered and chipped at the vets. Bloods were also taken for any feline diseases and his stomach scanned.

“Feeling sorry for himself after getting the ‘snip’, we kept him in a huge dog crate with all that he needed for a few days.

“The vet gave us further medication for his tummy and special gastrointestinal food.

“There didn’t seem to be an underlying issue, he’s just unfortunate to have a very sensitive tum.

He has become my shadow and I love him to bits

“When we let him out to explore after he had healed, he stayed close to the house then pretty much decided he was home.

“He was content lying on the couch or sitting on the window sill. He learned to play with toys and was so good at using a litter tray.

“He has become my shadow and I love him to bits.”

‘The love is heart-warming’

Nikki says she will need to keep a close eye on what Bob is eating in future and has asked locals not to feed him if he appears at their door.

She added: “I really can’t thank folk enough for their kindness and generosity to Bob. I still post daily updates and pictures on his Facebook page.

“The love from people that are in the group, that have never even met Bob, is heart-warming. Bob’s life has been turned around in the last year and I’m glad he found me.

“This year Bob will have a proper Christmas in a very loving home, a home for life.”

