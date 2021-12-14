How to have your say on the future of housing in Perth and Kinross

An error occurred. Please try again.

Residents in Perth and Kinross are being urged to have their say about housing over the next five years as part of a new survey.

Perth and Kinross Council has launched the consultation to ask people what their priorities are for housing in the area until 2027.

Officials say that views expressed will help shape a new local housing strategy, which will start next year.

It comes after 963 affordable homes were built under the existing strategy, which started in 2016.

Meanwhile 246 homes have been added to Perth and Kinross Council’s stock through newbuilds, buying back council homes and bringing empty properties back into use as housing.

Councillor Bob Brawn, convener of housing and communities, said: “To update the new strategy Perth and Kinross Council and partners must set a new vision for homes and communities, and set out priorities for action to tackle the main housing issues locally.

“We want to understand from local residents and communities which housing issues are of most concern and how they think we should focus our time, investment and services to address these issues.

“We want to hear from residents across Perth and Kinross of all ages and living in all types of housing.

“This is a real opportunity for local people to have a voice in shaping this important plan for housing services and investment.”

The consultation – which runs until December 31 – is available online.

Alternatively residents can complete the questions by phone or paper by calling 01738 476174 or emailing HKettles@pkc.gov.uk.