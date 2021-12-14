Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

How to have your say on the future of housing in Perth and Kinross

By Emma Duncan
December 14 2021, 1.20pm
A housing development at Huntingtower in Perth.
A housing development at Huntingtower in Perth.

Residents in Perth and Kinross are being urged to have their say about housing over the next five years as part of a new survey.

Perth and Kinross Council has launched the consultation to ask people what their priorities are for housing in the area until 2027.

Officials say that views expressed will help shape a new local housing strategy, which will start next year.

It comes after 963 affordable homes were built under the existing strategy, which started in 2016.

Meanwhile 246 homes have been added to Perth and Kinross Council’s stock through newbuilds, buying back council homes and bringing empty properties back into use as housing.

Councillor Bob Brawn.

Councillor Bob Brawn, convener of housing and communities, said: “To update the new strategy Perth and Kinross Council and partners must set a new vision for homes and communities, and set out priorities for action to tackle the main housing issues locally.

“We want to understand from local residents and communities which housing issues are of most concern and how they think we should focus our time, investment and services to address these issues.

This is a real opportunity for local people to have a voice in shaping this important plan for housing services and investment

Councillor Bob Brawn

“We want to hear from residents across Perth and Kinross of all ages and living in all types of housing.

“This is a real opportunity for local people to have a voice in shaping this important plan for housing services and investment.”

The consultation – which runs until December 31 – is available online.

Alternatively residents can complete the questions by phone or paper by calling 01738 476174 or emailing HKettles@pkc.gov.uk.

How you can influence Perth and Kinross Council’s spending plans

More from The Courier