Perth Leisure Pool shut ‘at short notice’ as operator issues update

An error occurred. Please try again.

The operator of Perth Leisure Pool says the facility has closed to customers on Tuesday.

Live Active Leisure shared the news on Tuesday morning, saying that the closure had taken place “at short notice”.

The centre is not expected to reopen until 9am on Wednesday.

No reason has so far been given for the temporary shut-down.

In a statement the operator said: “We regret to inform you that we have had to close Perth Leisure Pool today at short notice.

“The venue will re-open at 9am on Wednesday December 15. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Locals are being encouraged to visit other pools in the area instead, including Crieff, Blairgowrie and Kinross.

The nearest available gyms are at Rodney, Bell’s and North Inch.

The closure comes just two months after Perth Leisure Pool reopened following a closure of more than a year, due to flooding caused by storm damage.

Live Active Leisure did not respond to a request for comment.