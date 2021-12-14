Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth Leisure Pool shut ‘at short notice’ as operator issues update

By Emma Duncan
December 14 2021, 11.16am Updated: December 14 2021, 5.49pm
Perth Leisure Pool has closed at short notice.
The operator of Perth Leisure Pool says the facility has closed to customers on Tuesday.

Live Active Leisure shared the news on Tuesday morning, saying that the closure had taken place “at short notice”.

The centre is not expected to reopen until 9am on Wednesday.

No reason has so far been given for the temporary shut-down.

In a statement the operator said: “We regret to inform you that we have had to close Perth Leisure Pool today at short notice.

The centre is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

“The venue will re-open at 9am on Wednesday December 15. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Locals are being encouraged to visit other pools in the area instead, including Crieff, Blairgowrie and Kinross.

The nearest available gyms are at Rodney, Bell’s and North Inch.

The closure comes just two months after Perth Leisure Pool reopened following a closure of more than a year, due to flooding caused by storm damage.

Live Active Leisure did not respond to a request for comment.

