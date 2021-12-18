Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Battery storage unit near Coupar Angus set to power 8,700 homes per year

By Hannah Ballantyne
December 18 2021, 8.40am Updated: December 18 2021, 9.59am
Keithick development.
Plans have been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.

A bid has been launched to build a new battery storage unit in east Perthshire to store renewable energy.

Proposals have been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council for a 32 megawatt solar farm and and 16 megawatt storage battery near Coupar Angus.

If it gets the go-ahead, the facility has the capacity to help power 8,700 homes every year.

The plans are currently in the early stages and will go to Perth and Kinross Council for pre-application review, before a full application is lodged by energy company Eco Dev Group.

What is in the plans?

The proposed storage unit at Keithick Estate, west of Coupar Angus, will hold lithium ion batteries to produce, store and then export electricity.

Alongside this will be 71,000 double-sided solar panels, which will produce electricity to be stored within the batteries and fed directly to the national grid.

Developers say sheep will graze on the land occupied by the solar panels to support biodiversity.

The development will generate enough power for some 8,700 homes every year and save 8,600 tonnes of Co2, which equates to 344,200 tonnes of CO2 over the lifetime of the development.

Battery storage plans
What the storage units would look like.

James Steynor, Eco Dev Group developer, said: “We have done a large amount of solar energy in the past and have really focused our efforts on battery storage.

“The battery storage units help to store the energy rather than waste it.

“When a wind turbine is in use, but the national grid is already full, the energy gets wasted.

“These batteries will allow that energy to be stored and saved up to help power people’s homes during the colder months.

“We are working closely with a planning consultant and are really sensitive to the local community. We want this to work.”

Keithick plans
The planned area for the batteries.

The unit is one of many in the works across Tayside.

There have been similar proposals for Dundee, Perth and Forfar.

