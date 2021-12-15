‘Disruptive’ Perth city centre roadworks to repair collapsed sewer under way

An error occurred. Please try again.

“Disruptive” roadworks are getting under way in Perth city centre on Wednesday for an urgent repair on a collapsed sewer.

The area outside Trinity Church on York Place will be affected by traffic management measures until next week.

Workers need to dig about two metres down from street level to carry out the work.

It will impact the southbound side of York Place and its junction with Caledonian Road, from Wednesday morning.

Issue affecting drainage in area

Scottish Water says that contractor Morrison Construction will operate with extended hours to get the work completed as soon as possible.

A spokesperson said: “We need to carry out this work to repair a collapsed section of sewer beneath the road, which is currently impacting upon customers’ drainage.

“We recognise that roadworks at this location are disruptive, particularly at this important time of year for local businesses.

“We will do all that we can to complete the necessary work quickly so that the road can be returned to normal use as early as possible.

“We apologise for the impact this issue is having on customers and for the disruption involved in carrying out an urgent repair.

“We would ask road users to plan their journeys and very much appreciate their patience while our team is working to restore normal service.”