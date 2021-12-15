Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Disruptive’ Perth city centre roadworks to repair collapsed sewer under way

By Katy Scott
December 15 2021, 7.45am Updated: December 15 2021, 8.13am
perth scottish water
Roadworks are being carried out on York Place. Image: Google.

“Disruptive” roadworks are getting under way in Perth city centre on Wednesday for an urgent repair on a collapsed sewer.

The area outside Trinity Church on York Place will be affected by traffic management measures until next week.

Workers need to dig about two metres down from street level to carry out the work.

It will impact the southbound side of York Place and its junction with Caledonian Road, from Wednesday morning.

Issue affecting drainage in area

Scottish Water says that contractor Morrison Construction will operate with extended hours to get the work completed as soon as possible.

A spokesperson said: “We need to carry out this work to repair a collapsed section of sewer beneath the road, which is currently impacting upon customers’ drainage.

“We recognise that roadworks at this location are disruptive, particularly at this important time of year for local businesses.

Scottish Water has apologised for any disruption.

“We will do all that we can to complete the necessary work quickly so that the road can be returned to normal use as early as possible.

“We apologise for the impact this issue is having on customers and for the disruption involved in carrying out an urgent repair.

“We would ask road users to plan their journeys and very much appreciate their patience while our team is working to restore normal service.”

