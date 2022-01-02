Perth residents ‘traumatised’ by big rats spotted in city centre

Perth residents say they are growing concerned with the number of rats making themselves at home in the city centre.

Since 2017, six rats have been reported in the St Catherine’s Road area while 17 have been called in around the High Street — the city’s worst affected zone.

Perth & Kinross Council says it will work with businesses to try and reduce the problem.

‘The Lade just got more disgusting’

Local resident, Gemma Smart, said: “I stayed in Viewfield Place off the Lade side for just over two years. While there, the Lade just got more disgusting over time, you’d start to see rats daily, in and out of the water.

“I’d be walking down the Lade with my two boys and you’d see them run across the path or up the side beside you walking.

“It wasn’t appealing and it put me off walking down the Lade with my children as it felt dirty and infested with rats and rubbish. You see more rats than you do ducks and it’s not an enjoyable walk into town or to feed the ducks anymore.”

Perth’s Lade walk is one of the worst areas in the city centre for infestations. There are a few key city centre locations that appear to have bad infestations.

Fee Dalgleish, a local resident, said: “Rats are so bad on the Lade walk. There’s average ones then there’s ones that are the size of a small dog. They are mutants, it’s quite traumatising really.”

Perth resident, Amanda Miller said: “It’s really disgusting, it just feels like no one cares about it. Rats can be harmless but the Lade is the perfect breeding ground for them, and it’s meant there are loads there.

“Rubbish and discarded food needs to be removed from the Lade walk to stop the problem. Old food is easily accessible there and the rats are opportunists.”

What is the council doing about the problem?

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Council is aware of rat activity around Perth Lade and a detailed pest control survey has been arranged.

“We will look to work with local businesses to minimise the occurrence of rats in this area.

“Rats have always been present in the Lade but there are steps we can take, with the help of the community, to deter them.

“These include putting rubbish bags containing food in bins, rather than leaving them out beside them, as this makes them an easy target for scavengers.”

Local resident, Anna Taylor, has said: “I really hope that the council do something about this, the Lade could be so lovely and I hope that things can change.”

If you are concerned about rats, get in touch with Perth and Kinross Council on 01738 475000.