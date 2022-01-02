Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth residents ‘traumatised’ by big rats spotted in city centre

By Hannah Ballantyne
January 2 2022, 10.00am
Rats by Perth lade
Perth's lade has seen a spike in rat sightings.

Perth residents say they are growing concerned with the number of rats making themselves at home in the city centre.

Since 2017, six rats have been reported in the St Catherine’s Road area while 17 have been called in around the High Street — the city’s worst affected zone.

Perth & Kinross Council says it will work with businesses to try and reduce the problem.

‘The Lade just got more disgusting’

Local resident, Gemma Smart, said: “I stayed in Viewfield Place off the Lade side for just over two years. While there, the Lade just got more disgusting over time, you’d start to see rats daily, in and out of the water.

“I’d be walking down the Lade with my two boys and you’d see them run across the path or up the side beside you walking.

“It wasn’t appealing and it put me off walking down the Lade with my children as it felt dirty and infested with rats and rubbish. You see more rats than you do ducks and it’s not an enjoyable walk into town or to feed the ducks anymore.”

Rubbish along lade walk.
Rubbish discarded along the Lade is attracting the rodents.

Perth’s Lade walk is one of the worst areas in the city centre for infestations. There are a few key city centre locations that appear to have bad infestations.

Fee Dalgleish, a local resident, said: “Rats are so bad on the Lade walk. There’s average ones then there’s ones that are the size of a small dog. They are mutants, it’s quite traumatising really.”

Perth resident, Amanda Miller said: “It’s really disgusting, it just feels like no one cares about it. Rats can be harmless but the Lade is the perfect breeding ground for them, and it’s meant there are loads there.

“Rubbish and discarded food needs to be removed from the Lade walk to stop the problem. Old food is easily accessible there and the rats are opportunists.”

Bins on Perth Lade
The areas near bins along Perth’s Lade walk often attract rats.

What is the council doing about the problem?

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Perth and Kinross Council is aware of rat activity around Perth Lade and a detailed pest control survey has been arranged.

“We will look to work with local businesses to minimise the occurrence of rats in this area.

“Rats have always been present in the Lade but there are steps we can take, with the help of the community, to deter them.

“These include putting rubbish bags containing food in bins, rather than leaving them out beside them, as this makes them an easy target for scavengers.”

Local resident, Anna Taylor, has said: “I really hope that the council do something about this, the Lade could be so lovely and I hope that things can change.”

If you are concerned about rats, get in touch with Perth and Kinross Council on 01738 475000. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]