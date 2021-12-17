Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Addiction recovery: How talking at a support group saved this Perth man’s life

By Anita Diouri
December 17 2021, 7.00am
Jai Nathan. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.
Jai Nathan. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

A Perth man who battled a gambling addiction says a local support group saved his life.

Jai Nathan’s addiction was so bad he self harmed and tried to take his own life.

But thanks to an addiction support group, he has now managed to turn his life around and is working full time.

Jai Nathan. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

Unfortunately, the Smart Recovery group that Jai attended was forced to close due to a lack of leaders, in a move that was devastating for its members.

However, a new group, the New Roots Community Recovery, has since been set up in its place as part of efforts to continue support.

Taking back control

Jai feels greatly supported by the group, particularly due to its confidential, no-judgement approach.

And now, he is taking back control of his life and kicking his gambling habit.

“It has been a long journey for me,” he said.

“When I first came, I was very vulnerable as I had a problem with gambling.

“I tried to take my own life a few times with my addiction.

“There are things I share here that I wouldn’t share with my family or friends and you can share without being judged.

Jai Nathan with group leader Liz McKenzie. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

“There was a period of my life where I was wondering how I would cope.

“Because of the group, I am working full time now and I have the ability to talk about what is going on.

“It is one year and seven months since I last tried to take my own life or self-harmed.”

While Jai didn’t want to go into details of the effects of his gambling, there’s no doubt the group has transformed his life.

It has also given him the chance to also offer support to others.

He now talks in group about hitting rock bottom and turning his life around.

This, in turn, gives hope to those who are in despair.

“It is very powerful when you can use your experiences to help other people,” he added.

“One of the biggest things for me – to see how people can be transformed is really good.”

New Roots Community Recovery

The New Roots Community Recovery group has only been running for about a month, following the closure of Smart Recovery.

It also has a WhatsApp group for members so they can access support 24/7.

It runs on Wednesday evenings between 6.30pm and 8pm from Perth mental health centre, The Neuk.

Group leader Liz McKenzie said: “It is still finding its feet. But it’s a safe space for people to catch up and because The Neuk is for mental health, it will be open (during Covid).

Group leader Liz McKenzie. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

“It is for people of all stages of their recovery.

“And when you can help someone else, that’s also part of your recovery.”

Anyone who wishes to find out more about attending meetings can get in touch with the New Roots Recovery Community through its website.