Addiction recovery: How talking at a support group saved this Perth man’s life

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perth man who battled a gambling addiction says a local support group saved his life.

Jai Nathan’s addiction was so bad he self harmed and tried to take his own life.

But thanks to an addiction support group, he has now managed to turn his life around and is working full time.

Unfortunately, the Smart Recovery group that Jai attended was forced to close due to a lack of leaders, in a move that was devastating for its members.

However, a new group, the New Roots Community Recovery, has since been set up in its place as part of efforts to continue support.

Taking back control

Jai feels greatly supported by the group, particularly due to its confidential, no-judgement approach.

And now, he is taking back control of his life and kicking his gambling habit.

“It has been a long journey for me,” he said.

“When I first came, I was very vulnerable as I had a problem with gambling.

“I tried to take my own life a few times with my addiction.

“There are things I share here that I wouldn’t share with my family or friends and you can share without being judged.

“There was a period of my life where I was wondering how I would cope.

“Because of the group, I am working full time now and I have the ability to talk about what is going on.

“It is one year and seven months since I last tried to take my own life or self-harmed.”

While Jai didn’t want to go into details of the effects of his gambling, there’s no doubt the group has transformed his life.

It has also given him the chance to also offer support to others.

He now talks in group about hitting rock bottom and turning his life around.

This, in turn, gives hope to those who are in despair.

“It is very powerful when you can use your experiences to help other people,” he added.

“One of the biggest things for me – to see how people can be transformed is really good.”

New Roots Community Recovery

The New Roots Community Recovery group has only been running for about a month, following the closure of Smart Recovery.

It also has a WhatsApp group for members so they can access support 24/7.

It runs on Wednesday evenings between 6.30pm and 8pm from Perth mental health centre, The Neuk.

Group leader Liz McKenzie said: “It is still finding its feet. But it’s a safe space for people to catch up and because The Neuk is for mental health, it will be open (during Covid).

“It is for people of all stages of their recovery.

“And when you can help someone else, that’s also part of your recovery.”

Anyone who wishes to find out more about attending meetings can get in touch with the New Roots Recovery Community through its website.