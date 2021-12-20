Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thousands of pounds from Burntisland firm to help Chas support families during pandemic

By Anita Diouri
December 20 2021, 6.30am Updated: December 20 2021, 11.31am
Collieson Briggs of Briggs Marine
Children’s charity Chas has expressed huge gratitude to a Fife firm that has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the past six years.

Chas, also known as Children’s Hospice Across Scotland, thanked marine services company, Briggs Marine, for donating £75,000 since 2015 to help children with life-shortening illnesses and their families.

Chas hospice Rachel House, Kinross.
It comes after the Burntisland-based firm’s most recent donation of £10,000 to the charity.

And Chas says the much-needed funds will help it continue to provide support to families amid the challenges facing them during the pandemic.

Supporting families during Covid

Corporate Partnerships Manager at Chas, Angharad Low, said: “We really can’t thank Collieson and the team at Briggs Marine enough for their incredible support.

“This most recent donation takes the total raised by the company over a six year period to £75,000 which is incredible.

“Many CHAS families are facing another difficult Christmas worrying about the ongoing pandemic and this gift will go a long way to ensuring our care teams can be there to support them where and when they need us most, ensuring that no family has to face the death of their child alone.”

And for Briggs Marine, being able to help Chas support families is a great honour.

Managing director Collieson Briggs said: “Chas do fantastic work to support families and children of Scotland and we are pleased to be able to contribute to this remarkable charity to support those having to fight for what many of us take for granted.”

‘We felt like a family’

Chas has provided palliative care, family respite and support to Scottish families for more than two decades.

It runs hospices Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch, which aim to be a ‘home from home’ for children.

Among the many people the charity has supported are Kirkcaldy couple Gemma Munro and Andrew Coupar, whose baby daughter Georgia died in June.

Andrew Couper and Gemma Munro with daughter Georgia.
Georgia spent her final hours at Rachel House and her parents remain extremely grateful to Chas for their support.

Gemma said: “When there, we finally got Georgia all to ourselves; we felt like a family, able to cradle Georgia and sing to her.

“Simple things parents take for granted but to us it was all we ever hoped for with Georgia.”