Thousands of pounds from Burntisland firm to help Chas support families during pandemic

Children’s charity Chas has expressed huge gratitude to a Fife firm that has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the past six years.

Chas, also known as Children’s Hospice Across Scotland, thanked marine services company, Briggs Marine, for donating £75,000 since 2015 to help children with life-shortening illnesses and their families.

It comes after the Burntisland-based firm’s most recent donation of £10,000 to the charity.

And Chas says the much-needed funds will help it continue to provide support to families amid the challenges facing them during the pandemic.

Supporting families during Covid

Corporate Partnerships Manager at Chas, Angharad Low, said: “We really can’t thank Collieson and the team at Briggs Marine enough for their incredible support.

“This most recent donation takes the total raised by the company over a six year period to £75,000 which is incredible.

“Many CHAS families are facing another difficult Christmas worrying about the ongoing pandemic and this gift will go a long way to ensuring our care teams can be there to support them where and when they need us most, ensuring that no family has to face the death of their child alone.”

And for Briggs Marine, being able to help Chas support families is a great honour.

Managing director Collieson Briggs said: “Chas do fantastic work to support families and children of Scotland and we are pleased to be able to contribute to this remarkable charity to support those having to fight for what many of us take for granted.”

‘We felt like a family’

Chas has provided palliative care, family respite and support to Scottish families for more than two decades.

It runs hospices Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch, which aim to be a ‘home from home’ for children.

Among the many people the charity has supported are Kirkcaldy couple Gemma Munro and Andrew Coupar, whose baby daughter Georgia died in June.

Georgia spent her final hours at Rachel House and her parents remain extremely grateful to Chas for their support.

Gemma said: “When there, we finally got Georgia all to ourselves; we felt like a family, able to cradle Georgia and sing to her.

“Simple things parents take for granted but to us it was all we ever hoped for with Georgia.”