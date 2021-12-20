Search for missing Glasgow woman last seen in Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Officers searching for a missing Glasgow woman who was last seen a week ago in Perth have launched a public appeal for help to trace her.

Nafisah Rehman was last seen in St John’s Shopping Centre in Perth on December 13, and could still be in the city.

Before she was spotted in Perth, Nafisah was last seen in the Raploch Avenue area of Scoutstoun, Glasgow at around 11pm on Thursday December 9.

Nafisah is described as about 5ft 3 in height, of medium build and has brown eyes and hair.

Before going missing, police say she was wearing a red jacket and grey trousers. She often carries several bags and frequently travels by bus.

She was seen in St John’s Shopping Centre in Perth on Monday December 13 and may still be in the Perth area, however, she has also previously travelled to Edinburgh.

Officers are appealing to anyone with information on her whereabouts to get in touch.

Inspector Gavin Smith, from Partick Police Station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Nafisah’s welfare and are keen to find her as soon as possible to make sure she is safe and well.

If Nafisah sees this appeal, she should return home or call to let people know she is safe and where she is.” Police Scotland

“If Nafisah sees this appeal, she should return home or call to let people know she is safe and where she is.

“We are appealing for anyone who has seen her or anyone with any information on her whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers at Partick Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 712 of Thursday December 9, 2021.