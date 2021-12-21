Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Job losses at Perthshire hotel blamed on new Covid restrictions

By Hannah Ballantyne
December 21 2021, 4.49pm Updated: December 21 2021, 5.05pm
Alyth Hotel
The Alyth Hotel have closed their restaurant until the new year.

A Perthshire hotel owner has had to let four of his staff go and fears for the future of his business due to coronavirus restrictions.

Stewart McTaggart, 33, owner of the Alyth Hotel, Bar and Restaurant, has closed his premises until January, following a raft of Christmas cancellations.

It is normally the busiest time of the year in hospitality but the Scottish Government asked businesses to postpone festive parties in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Every Christmas booking the hotel had received was cancelled, leaving Stewart worried about how to keep his business afloat.

Stewart said: “Everything is very uncertain at the minute and frankly it is scary.

“We are struggling and my number one concern is for my staff and keeping them in a job.

“I have sadly had to let four members of staff go, and I am trying my best to avoid any more losses.

We need government support now, not just if a lockdown comes into place.

Stewart McTaggart, owner of the Alyth Hotel.

“We are one of the only public house in the Alyth community and we are really just trying to hang on at the moment.

“We need government support now, not just if a lockdown comes into place. Frankly, if a lockdown happens I am not sure where we can go.”

Stewart says he has done everything he can to make his premises as safe as possible.

This includes swapping the restaurant and bar areas, to make it easier to keep people distanced.

But more hospitality restrictions were announced on Tuesday, during a coronavirus briefing by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

This includes a return to table service only for premises selling alcohol, and a minimum one-metre distance between groups.

Advice to keep social meetings indoors to a maximum of three households remains, though this is guidance and not a legal obligation.

Stewart McTaggart had to make the devastating decision to close the restsurant.

‘We are just taking each day as it comes’

With so much uncertainty, Stewart said he is growing more concerned for his staff by the day.

Stewart added: “All I care about is my staff getting paid, rent and bills are second to this. We really need help if we are to make it through this.

“I have been avoiding ordering more stock because we have had to waste so much in the past with restrictions changing so quickly.

“It has gotten to a point where I have had to make cuts, cutting staff hours, the whole thing to try and make this work.

“My priority is keeping everyone in a job and at this point that is all I can think about.

“We are just taking each day as it comes, and hoping that things get better.”

The Alyth hotel
The Alyth Hotel is the last pub and restaurant left in Alyth.

At the coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, the First Minister said the new measures are necessary to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant.

“This is not a choice between protecting health and protecting the economy,” she said.

“If we don’t stem the spread of the virus, both health and the economy will suffer.

“We must act quickly and get ahead of the data if we can.”

