New £26m Perth museum housing Stone of Destiny starting to take shape

By Hannah Ballantyne
December 23 2021, 6.00am Updated: December 23 2021, 9.15am
Perth City Hall will be the home of the Stone of Destiny.
Perth City Hall will be the home of the Stone of Destiny.

The creation of a major new museum in Perth has started to take shape as the works continue to move forward.

One year after the decision was made to return the Stone of Destiny to Perth, significant strides have been taken in the creation of the new attraction.

The museum, which is currently on budget and on schedule to open in 2024, will delve into the stories of the area, and how Perth became the city it is today.

Thousands more visitors expected

It will see Perth City Hall transformed with the project managed in partnership between Perth and Kinross Council and Culture Perth and Kinross.

It is being given £10 million in support from the UK Government as part of the Tay Cities Region Deal.

It is estimated that the project will bring tens of thousands more visitors to Perth and Kinross, with an annual added value to the local area estimated at £2.5million.

The Perth City Hall project will create 19 jobs in the City Hall itself, with an additional 37 jobs in construction.

stone of destiny
The designs for the Stone of Destiny Pavilion.

Councillor Murray Lyle, leader of Perth & Kinross Council, said: “The next phase of works taking place is particularly exciting as we will begin to see the museum start to take shape.

“It has been hard to picture what the final museum will look like but with the steelworks beginning to frame the interior and the pavilion for the Stone of Destiny getting erected; our vision for this wonderful building starts to become tangible.

City Hall has been part of Perth’s story for more than 100 years but I can promise even those most familiar with the building will be amazed by the finished article.

“It won’t just be a museum for the people of Perth and Kinross, it will be a museum everyone in Scotland can enjoy and be proud of.”

stone of destiny
Perth and Kinross Council leader, Murray Lyle outside Perth City Hall.

UK Government minister for Scotland, Iain Stewart said: “I was most impressed by the work on Perth City Hall when I visited in the summer. The project will bring jobs and investment to the area.

“The £10 million invested by the UK Government in the new museum will help create a truly memorable home for the Stone of Destiny and is part of the £1.7 billion we are delivering across Scotland to level up communities.”

