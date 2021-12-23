9 best pictures as Perth’s Christmas Wonderland lights up the riverside By Louise Gowans December 23 2021, 9.32am Daniel, Ailish and Emily Bonner had a great night out in the festive wonderland. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hundreds of guests turned up their festive cheer with a visit to Santa’s Christmas Wonderland in Perth. The Norie Miller Walk has been lit up to create a bright and merry festive extravaganza since 10 December. Featuring interactive surprises throughout, guests enjoyed a wander through the singing trees and down Candy Cane Avenue before stopping off for a mulled wine by the roasting fire. Visitors to the Riverside esplanade were able to sample some of Wonderland’s toasted marshmallows while keeping their eyes peeled for naughty elves and carollers. Photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the festivities. Your last chance to explore Wonderland is tonight, 23 December, with tickets available to purchase here. Don’t miss out. Santa brings the festive cheer. The McKay brothers Finn, Carter and Angus (aged 7) from Dundee take in the event. Scenes from the riverside. The McAndrews Sister perform – Loryn Cura. The glittering lights look beautiful on the Norie Miller walk. The Bonner family: Daniel, Ailish and Emily from Dunblane, are loving the festivities. Todd Various as Tinsel the Elf. The McAndrews Sister perform – left is Loryn Cura and right is Nicola Hay.v Daniel, Ailish and Emily Bonner had a great night out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close