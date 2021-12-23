Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

9 best pictures as Perth’s Christmas Wonderland lights up the riverside

By Louise Gowans
December 23 2021, 9.32am
Daniel, Ailish and Emily Bonner had a great night out in the festive wonderland.

Hundreds of guests turned up their festive cheer with a visit to Santa’s Christmas Wonderland in Perth.

The Norie Miller Walk has been lit up to create a bright and merry festive extravaganza since 10 December.

Featuring interactive surprises throughout, guests enjoyed a wander through the singing trees and down Candy Cane Avenue before stopping off for a mulled wine by the roasting fire.

Visitors to the Riverside esplanade were able to sample some of Wonderland’s toasted marshmallows while keeping their eyes peeled for naughty elves and carollers.

Photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the festivities.

Your last chance to explore Wonderland is tonight, 23 December, with tickets available to purchase here. Don’t miss out.

Santa brings the festive cheer.
The McKay brothers Finn, Carter and Angus (aged 7) from Dundee take in the event.
Scenes from the riverside.
The McAndrews Sister perform – Loryn Cura.
The glittering lights look beautiful on the Norie Miller walk.
The Bonner family: Daniel, Ailish and Emily from Dunblane, are loving the festivities.
Todd Various as Tinsel the Elf.
The McAndrews Sister perform – left is Loryn Cura and right is Nicola Hay.v
