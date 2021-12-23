9 best pictures as Perth’s Christmas Wonderland lights up the riverside

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hundreds of guests turned up their festive cheer with a visit to Santa’s Christmas Wonderland in Perth.

The Norie Miller Walk has been lit up to create a bright and merry festive extravaganza since 10 December.

Featuring interactive surprises throughout, guests enjoyed a wander through the singing trees and down Candy Cane Avenue before stopping off for a mulled wine by the roasting fire.

Visitors to the Riverside esplanade were able to sample some of Wonderland’s toasted marshmallows while keeping their eyes peeled for naughty elves and carollers.

Photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the festivities.

Your last chance to explore Wonderland is tonight, 23 December, with tickets available to purchase here. Don’t miss out.