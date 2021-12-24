Former Kinross bank could be turned into hairdressers

An error occurred. Please try again.

The former Bank of Scotland building on Kinross High Street may soon become a hairdressing salon.

The ground floor premises was shut in January after the bank claimed not enough customers were using it.

It was then acquired by Gordon Baillie who has submitted plans to Perth and Kinross Council to ask that the listed building be given a new lease of life.

The flat on the first floor is unaffected.

The entrance and parking arrangements at the front of the bank would be changed to improve access and avoid the need for on-street parking, the stone pillars would be moved to form a wider access point.

The current six-space car park would be extended and provide an additional four spaces.

The only work that would done to the external of the building involves an ATM window being boarded up and changed to match the existing window, other windows would see masonry removed.

What else will change?

Most of the changes to the building are internal.

Drawings submitted alongside Mr Baillie’s application shows that the existing walls and layout would not drastically change.

On entering the new salon, people would be met with a reception and waiting area, salon chairs and a wash area complete the space.

A treatment room, staff room, store room, toilets and two further rooms complete the space.

Historic Environment Scotland did not comment on the application.

A supporting statement alongside the application said: “Having acquired the former bank premises on a principal street within Kinross, the applicant intends to restore the fabric of the building in a way sympathetic to its character.

“The external changes will in no way detract from the setting of the building, rather the removal of the large conifer will have a positive impact.

“Approval of both applications will allow an early start to be made on these works, thus giving assurance as to the building’s long term future.”