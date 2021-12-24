Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Kinross bank could be turned into hairdressers

By Emma Duncan
December 24 2021, 7.16am Updated: December 24 2021, 9.25am
Fossoway Community Council chairwoman Trudy Duffy-Wigman at Kinross' Bank of Scotland branch.
The former Bank of Scotland building on Kinross High Street may soon become a hairdressing salon.

The ground floor premises was shut in January after the bank claimed not enough customers were using it.

It was then acquired by Gordon Baillie who has submitted plans to Perth and Kinross Council to ask that the listed building be given a new lease of life.

The flat on the first floor is unaffected.

The application affects Kinross’ former Bank of Scotland branch

The entrance and parking arrangements at the front of the bank would be changed to improve access and avoid the need for on-street parking, the stone pillars would be moved to form a wider access point.

The current six-space car park would be extended and provide an additional four spaces.

The only work that would done to the external of the building involves an ATM window being boarded up and changed to match the existing window, other windows would see masonry removed.

What else will change?

Most of the changes to the building are internal.

Drawings submitted alongside Mr Baillie’s application shows that the existing walls and layout would not drastically change.

On entering the new salon, people would be met with a reception and waiting area, salon chairs and a wash area complete the space.

A treatment room, staff room, store room, toilets and two further rooms complete the space.

Historic Environment Scotland did not comment on the application.

Liz Smith MSP and Councillor Callum Purves outside the bank ahead of its closure.

A supporting statement alongside the application said: “Having acquired the former bank premises on a principal street within Kinross, the applicant intends to restore the fabric of the building in a way sympathetic to its character.

“The external changes will in no way detract from the setting of the building, rather the removal of the large conifer will have a positive impact.

“Approval of both applications will allow an early start to be made on these works, thus giving assurance as to the building’s long term future.”

