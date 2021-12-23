Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Snow warning for Angus and Perthshire as Christmas approaches

By Hannah Ballantyne
December 23 2021, 6.32pm Updated: December 23 2021, 6.34pm
Yellow weather warning
A yellow weather warning has been issued affecting Perthshire and Angus.

Parts of Tayside could wake up to a white Christmas Eve as forecasters predict snowfall overnight.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for snowfall from Thursday evening up until 11am on Christmas Eve.

The warning covers an area from north of Crieff to Fort William and Aviemore as well as east to Kirriemuir.

BBC Scotland weather presenter Gillian Smart said snow will likely hit higher ground but this will turn to a “sleety mix” at sea level.

She said any snowfall will likely “peter out” come late Friday morning.

Ms Smart added Christmas Day is looking mostly sunny across Scotland but that high ground will see some snow.

The Met Office meanwhile said the worst of the snow will be several hundred metres high over both southern and northern parts of the Highlands.

It said snow will become more “widespread” through the evening before turning lighter and patchier in nature on Friday.

A spokesperson said: “The bulk of accumulations will be above 300 to 400 metres with two to five centimetres possible and in excess of 10 centimetres possible above 500 metres.

“During the winter months, extreme weather conditions can make driving more difficult and potentially hazardous.”

Yellow weather warning.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Angus and Perth and Kinross. Picture. The Met Office

What advice have the Met Office issued?

The Met Office have issued advice for road users to stay safe:

  • Avoid travel if possible.
  • If you must drive check the Highway Code for advice on driving in ice and snowy weather. A summary of the advice is: Take care around gritters. Don’t be tempted to overtake. Slow down — it can take 10 times longer to stop in snowy or icy conditions, so allow extra room.
  • If you go outside wear several layers of clothing and keep dry to prevent loss of body heat.
  • Be aware of black ice. It isn’t always visible and so can be an even greater hazard for both motorists and pedestrians. Black ice may be formed when rain or drizzle fall on a road surface which is at a temperature below zero

