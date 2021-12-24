Public praised as Muthill Post Office services will resume – but at reduced capacity

An error occurred. Please try again.

Post Office services are to return to Muthill in Perthshire, albeit at a reduced capacity, a local MSP says.

Liz Smith – who represents the Mid Scotland and Fife region – says she has been advised that the services will resume from Muthill Village Hall as a Hosted Outreach Service operated by Comrie Post Office.

This means Muthill residents will once again have access to services locally but only on one day a week.

The changes will begin in the new year and services will run weekly on a Thursday.

And it comes after the permanent closure of Muthill Post Office was confirmed earlier this month when its Postmaster resigned.

The Drummond Street service had been closed since May due to “operational reasons”, in what was initially thought to be a temporary measure.

‘Welcome news’ on Muthill Post Office

Ms Smith says she was informed of the changes during discussions with Network Provision Lead Robert Sharp.

She said: “This is welcome news even if it is not a return to the Post Office services which were previously in place in Muthill.

“I am grateful to Robert Sharp and his colleagues for making this new arrangement possible, to the local community for the strength of their campaigning, and may l encourage as many local people to use the outreach facility when it starts on January 20.”

The closure meant that there were “virtually no services” available locally for the village.

Reduction in services

The announcement came after nearby Crieff and Comrie also saw a reduction in Post Office and banking services.

It comes amid a swathe of closures across Tayside and Fife, including nine Post Offices located in Spar shops.

Following the closure, the Post Office said it was looking into how to restore services to the area “as soon as possible”.

A spokesperson added: “In the interim, alternative branches include King Street and Auchterarder and the Braco Mobile service.”

Muthill’s Post Office services will be available from January 20 on Thursdays between 10am and noon.