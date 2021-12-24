Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Public praised as Muthill Post Office services will resume – but at reduced capacity

By Anita Diouri
December 24 2021, 6.00pm
Liz Smith thanked the public "for the strength of their campaigning".
Liz Smith thanked the public "for the strength of their campaigning".

Post Office services are to return to Muthill in Perthshire, albeit at a reduced capacity, a local MSP says.

Liz Smith – who represents the Mid Scotland and Fife region – says she has been advised that the services will resume from Muthill Village Hall as a Hosted Outreach Service operated by Comrie Post Office.

This means Muthill residents will once again have access to services locally but only on one day a week.

A post office sign

The changes will begin in the new year and services will run weekly on a Thursday.

And it comes after the permanent closure of Muthill Post Office was confirmed earlier this month when its Postmaster resigned.

The Drummond Street service had been closed since May due to “operational reasons”, in what was initially thought to be a temporary measure.

‘Welcome news’ on Muthill Post Office

Ms Smith says she was informed of the changes during discussions with Network Provision Lead Robert Sharp.

She said: “This is welcome news even if it is not a return to the Post Office services which were previously in place in Muthill.

Liz Smith MSP.
Liz Smith MSP. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“I am grateful to Robert Sharp and his colleagues for making this new arrangement possible, to the local community for the strength of their campaigning, and may l encourage as many local people to use the outreach facility when it starts on January 20.”

The closure meant that there were “virtually no services” available locally for the village.

Reduction in services

The announcement came after nearby Crieff and Comrie also saw a reduction in Post Office and banking services.

It comes amid a swathe of closures across Tayside and Fife, including nine Post Offices located in Spar shops.

Following the closure, the Post Office said it was looking into how to restore services to the area “as soon as possible”.

A spokesperson added: “In the interim, alternative branches include King Street and Auchterarder and the Braco Mobile service.”

Muthill’s Post Office services will be available from January 20 on Thursdays between 10am and noon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]