Man, 56, hospitalised after Perth High Street assault

By Alasdair Clark
December 24 2021, 12.17pm Updated: December 24 2021, 2.19pm
Kinnoull Street in Perth
A 56-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being assaulted on Perth High Street last weekend, police have said.

Officers have launched an appeal to help trace the person wanted in connection with the assault on December 18.

They said the incident occurred at around 10pm last Saturday near to the Barclays Bank on the corner of Kinnoull Street and the High Street.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, required hospital treatment for minor injuries, Police Scotland confirmed.

No description of the suspect was available, but officers hope there could be witnesses given the number of pedestrians in the area.

Police appeal

PC Conor Stewart, from Perth Police Station, said: “We know that there was a high volume of both pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area at the time of the incident, so are appealing to anyone with information to please come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call 101, quoting incident number 1825 of December 19.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

