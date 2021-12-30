Trains disrupted between Perth and Ladybank after bridge strike

An error occurred. Please try again.

Trains between Perth and Ladybank were disrupted on Thursday morning after a vehicle struck a bridge.

The line was closed after the collision was reported by Network Rail at around 10.30am.

It meant some services between Perth and Edinburgh were cancelled, delayed or revised.

However, following an inspection, Network Rail confirmed that the bridge was safe to reopen just after 11am.

Staff on site have advised, following the bridge examination, that the line is safe and can fully reopen. Services can now safely resume as scheduled. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) December 30, 2021

It comes as ScotRail has cancelled dozens of services on Thursday as more staff are self-isolating due to Covid-19.

Services are also being cut in January because of the pandemic.