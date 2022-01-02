Book borrowing plummets amid Covid – but how have libraries remained a vital part of communities?

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Covid pandemic has slashed the number of books borrowed from Perth and Kinross Libraries by hundreds of thousands.

The closure of libraries due to coronavirus restrictions inevitably saw numbers plummet, and the new figures come amid an overall decline in book borrowing since 2015.

Meanwhile, the number of people joining libraries across the area remained steady between 2015 and 2019 but saw a sharp decrease in 2020.

But the “accelerated” shift to online means the ways in which people are consuming content is changing.

Between 2015/16 and 2020/21, Culture Perth and Kinross has noticed:

A 343% rise in eAudio use,

A 299% rise in eBook use, and

A 365% rise in eMagazines use.

But despite the decline in their traditional use, Perth and Kinross libraries are transforming the way in which they operate to continue serving their communities.

Mobile libraries access the most remote parts of the area, and provide a range of services and human contact to those who may be isolated.

Impact of online shift

Culture Perth and Kinross was beginning to move more services online – a move that was hastened by coronavirus restrictions.

Head of Heritage and Culture Rhona Corbett said: “CPK were working towards this shift to digital prior to the pandemic but like everyone else it accelerated the need and staff responded quickly.

“More than 50% of book requests were ordered online in 2020/21 and book requests continue to go from strength to strength as the public become more judicious in their reading choices, which is fuelled by the powerful marketing provided by publishing houses and booksellers.

“CPK Libraries went virtual for all our events in 2020/21 and these were very successful and offered many people access to author talks for the first time.

“Our events also drew attention from around the globe, due to free online access.”

How are Perth and Kinross libraries supporting communities?

And in the community, support and initiatives have been put into place to provide an additional means of communication for locals during the pandemic.

In July, the Library Letters initiative helped tackle social isolation, which organisers say benefitted some of the “most vulnerable and isolated” in society.

This paired staff volunteers, some of whom were furloughed, with Books on Wheels users.

Wellbeing champion and senior library assistant for Culture Perth and Kinross, Elaine Millar said: “The feedback from our Books on Wheels customers and their staff volunteer pen-pals has been so positive that we are keeping the project going.

“It costs nothing but time and kindness.”

Meanwhile, three mobile libraries travel to the most remote areas of Perth and Kinross. As well as providing books, they offer hearing aid batteries, practical information and human contact.

Having first begun in 1921, the mobile service brings more than ever to local communities, making more than 100 stops across the region every two weeks.

Ms Corbett added: “We view libraries as community facilities that support the wellbeing of individuals and can offer informal learning, volunteering opportunities, support for education and can offer a safe space for everybody, kindness and a listening ear.”