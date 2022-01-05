Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bullying, sexual assault and Covid rules — HMP Perth inmate complaints revealed

By Alasdair Clark
January 5 2022, 7.00am Updated: January 5 2022, 7.26am
HMP Perth
Nearly 800 inmate complaints were recorded at HMP Perth in 2021

Inmates at HMP Perth submitted an average of 17 complaints every week this year, covering issues like bullying and the prison’s Covid restrictions.

Prisoners at the Category A lockup sent a total of 793 complaints in the year leading up to November 2021, data obtained by The Courier shows.

In one of the most serious cases, a prisoner claimed to have been sexually assaulted by another inmate.

The prison houses those on remand and awaiting trial, as well as adult men serving short and long-term sentences of over four years.

Inmates include John Styles, who is serving a minimum term of 15 years after stabbing artist Jeroen van Neijhof, 38, to death.

Objections about day-to-day life at HMP Perth made up the bulk of complaints, with complaints about property, the prison regime, visits, phone calls and work making up 123 of the 278 less serious class 1 complaints.

Complaints about day-to-day life at the prison formed the majority of complaints.

Less common complaints included eight criticisms each of staff and medical services, six about inmate clothing and four centred on prison wages.

Dozens of inmates also raised issues about the canteen and how they purchase sundry items like newspapers, the figures showed.

Restrictions put in place to control the spread of coronavirus in the prison also attracted numerous gripes, with prison bosses dealing with 12 such protests between January and November.

Covid complaints at HMP Perth

Hundreds of inmates at the jail have been forced to isolate at different points during the pandemic, including in October last year after 30 people at the facility tested positive for coronavirus.

Murderer George Greenshields, 68, who was serving time at HMP Perth, was among the first prison inmates in Scotland to die from Covid-19.

He had been convicted of murder in July 1988 after killing a homeless man and burning his body. Released in 2005, he was recalled under the terms of his life sentences the following year after admitting to slitting a man’s throat.

A total of 515 more serious PFC2 complaints were received, requiring resolution by senior members of staff at HMP Perth.

One case of sexual assault reported by prisoner

Prisoners are able to submit such objections, deemed to be of a “serious or sensitive nature”, direct to the governor, but the subject matter is not recorded.

Violence is closely monitored at HMP Perth, with figures released showing the number of cases of violent behaviour reported.

One case of sexual assault was reported by a prisoner at HMP Perth, while 21 cases of inmate violence were also raised with the governor.

No complaints about sexual assault against staff were recorded.

Warders did, however, raise grievances over 33 instances of prisoner violence towards them.

HMP Perth
Prison authorities dealt with one complaint of sexual assault.

Those unhappy with how prison authorities deal with their complaint are able to escalate it to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman.

The Scottish Prison Service, which manages HMP Perth, says that the process for managing complaints is governed by legislation.

“An internal complaints procedure exists within the SPS and our handling of complaints is subject to scrutiny by the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman as well as HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland,” a spokesperson said.

