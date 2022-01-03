Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Community Champion: Laeeq Rehman provided 100 meals a week to frontline staff and vulnerable people

By Anita Diouri
January 3 2022, 7.00am

Helping others has always been an important part of Laeeq Rehman’s life.

He and his family donate money to charity every year but, particularly when the Covid hit, he wanted to do more to help locally.

Community champion

So Laeeq, manager of city centre-based Must Eat, took his philanthropic endeavours to the next level, providing around 100 meals a week and even essentials to frontline workers and people in need.

Meanwhile he continued to support charities by donating an entire day’s takings to the Perth and Kinross Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (RASACPK).

And even before the pandemic struck, Laeeq proved to be a force for good, having also provided free meals to people in need at the end of 2019.

Supporting local people and organisations

Laeeq and the Must Eat team’s selflessness has benefitted countless people and support organisations.

In July 2020, Must Eat donated £420 to RASACPK as well as boxes of PPE and cleaning supplies.

Laeeq believed the move was about being a part of the community and hoped it could help tackle stigmas about attitudes to sexual abuse.

And throughout Covid, he and his team provided staff at care homes and hospitals and families in need with meals.

Laeeq Rehman. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

During lockdown periods, they also delivered items such as milk, bread and butter to elderly and vulnerable people so they would not have to go out and risk contracting Covid.

Laeeq said: “When this whole thing started, I came up with the idea that ‘why are we sending money to the big charities when there are people here who need help?’

“We provided hundreds of meals a week and were getting calls from families who needed help.”

‘If it makes a difference, why not?’

But for Laeeq, helping others is a vital part of life. He believes everyone should do their bit to support others where they can.

He said: “It is nothing special – it’s just life. You are supposed to be nice to people. Life is short.

“Not everybody thinks the same way. Even if you can change one person’s thinking, it makes the difference.

Laeeq Rehman of Must Eat. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

“I just think we should do bits and pieces to help out – that’s all.

“It’s not just with the money, it’s with the act. If it makes a difference, why not?

“You don’t feel like asking people for money again and again and again but I think people should help everyone.”

What’s next for Laeeq?

And going forward, Laeeq plans to continue his efforts to support local people.

He also hopes to host a multi-cultural event with stalls showcasing the cultures of different countries to bring together Perth’s international community.

He said: “We are planning to do something in the New Year for example buying essentials for the hostels here.

“We have a plan to hold an event in the summer but that all depends on Covid – it could be outside.”

