Community Champion: Laeeq Rehman provided 100 meals a week to frontline staff and vulnerable people

Helping others has always been an important part of Laeeq Rehman’s life.

He and his family donate money to charity every year but, particularly when the Covid hit, he wanted to do more to help locally.

So Laeeq, manager of city centre-based Must Eat, took his philanthropic endeavours to the next level, providing around 100 meals a week and even essentials to frontline workers and people in need.

Meanwhile he continued to support charities by donating an entire day’s takings to the Perth and Kinross Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (RASACPK).

And even before the pandemic struck, Laeeq proved to be a force for good, having also provided free meals to people in need at the end of 2019.

Supporting local people and organisations

Laeeq and the Must Eat team’s selflessness has benefitted countless people and support organisations.

In July 2020, Must Eat donated £420 to RASACPK as well as boxes of PPE and cleaning supplies.

Laeeq believed the move was about being a part of the community and hoped it could help tackle stigmas about attitudes to sexual abuse.

And throughout Covid, he and his team provided staff at care homes and hospitals and families in need with meals.

During lockdown periods, they also delivered items such as milk, bread and butter to elderly and vulnerable people so they would not have to go out and risk contracting Covid.

Laeeq said: “When this whole thing started, I came up with the idea that ‘why are we sending money to the big charities when there are people here who need help?’

“We provided hundreds of meals a week and were getting calls from families who needed help.”

‘If it makes a difference, why not?’

But for Laeeq, helping others is a vital part of life. He believes everyone should do their bit to support others where they can.

He said: “It is nothing special – it’s just life. You are supposed to be nice to people. Life is short.

“Not everybody thinks the same way. Even if you can change one person’s thinking, it makes the difference.

“I just think we should do bits and pieces to help out – that’s all.

“It’s not just with the money, it’s with the act. If it makes a difference, why not?

“You don’t feel like asking people for money again and again and again but I think people should help everyone.”

What’s next for Laeeq?

And going forward, Laeeq plans to continue his efforts to support local people.

He also hopes to host a multi-cultural event with stalls showcasing the cultures of different countries to bring together Perth’s international community.

He said: “We are planning to do something in the New Year for example buying essentials for the hostels here.

“We have a plan to hold an event in the summer but that all depends on Covid – it could be outside.”