Death of man in Perth on New Year’s Day ‘not suspicious’ as police probe continues

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 3 2022, 5.33pm Updated: January 3 2022, 6.05pm
Police at the scene at Culliven Court, Perth.
A police van outside the flats where the man's body was found.

Police say they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Perth on New Year’s Day.

An investigation was launched after the discovery on Saturday.

The body of the man – whose age and identity has not been revealed – was found in a flat at the city’s Culliven Court.

The death was initially being treated as unexplained as officers launched a probe, with a police presence remaining at the scene two days later.

The man’s body was found in a flat on Culliven Court.

But in an update on Monday, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.40pm on Saturday, police received a report a man’s body had been found within a flat on Culliven Court, Perth.

“At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious, however inquiries continue into the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

