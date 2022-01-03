Death of man in Perth on New Year’s Day ‘not suspicious’ as police probe continues

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police say they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Perth on New Year’s Day.

An investigation was launched after the discovery on Saturday.

The body of the man – whose age and identity has not been revealed – was found in a flat at the city’s Culliven Court.

The death was initially being treated as unexplained as officers launched a probe, with a police presence remaining at the scene two days later.

But in an update on Monday, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.40pm on Saturday, police received a report a man’s body had been found within a flat on Culliven Court, Perth.

“At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious, however inquiries continue into the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”