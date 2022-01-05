Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Snow to hit Angus and Perthshire as yellow weather warning issued

By Amie Flett
January 5 2022, 12.23pm Updated: January 5 2022, 1.20pm
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for snow across Angus and Perthshire.
A yellow weather warning has been issued across parts of Angus and Perthshire as forecasters predict snow on Thursday.

The Met Office says wintry weather is expected to hit higher ground between 10am and 4pm.

As a result, forecasters say there could be travel disruption in the region.

The warning covers most of Highland Perthshire along with some inland areas of Angus, to the west of the A90.

 

The forecast is in contrast to Wednesday, with the region enjoying sunny spells and blue skies.

For Wednesday night the Met Office predicts a dry night with clear spells and a widespread frost, which will be “severe” in some glens, and temperatures dropping as low as -7°C in parts.

Looking ahead to Friday, forecasters say there could be some wintry showers in western areas.

A dry start on Saturday will be followed by rain and hill snow, but Sunday will be drier and brighter.

