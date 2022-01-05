Snow to hit Angus and Perthshire as yellow weather warning issued

An error occurred. Please try again.

A yellow weather warning has been issued across parts of Angus and Perthshire as forecasters predict snow on Thursday.

The Met Office says wintry weather is expected to hit higher ground between 10am and 4pm.

As a result, forecasters say there could be travel disruption in the region.

The warning covers most of Highland Perthshire along with some inland areas of Angus, to the west of the A90.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow across the high ground of Scotland and northern England

Thursday 1000-1600 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/bpmWde9PkB — Met Office (@metoffice) January 5, 2022

The forecast is in contrast to Wednesday, with the region enjoying sunny spells and blue skies.

For Wednesday night the Met Office predicts a dry night with clear spells and a widespread frost, which will be “severe” in some glens, and temperatures dropping as low as -7°C in parts.

Looking ahead to Friday, forecasters say there could be some wintry showers in western areas.

A dry start on Saturday will be followed by rain and hill snow, but Sunday will be drier and brighter.