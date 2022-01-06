Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New state-of-the-art mountain rescue vehicle will help save lives in Tayside

By Steven Rae
January 6 2022, 3.34pm Updated: January 6 2022, 3.50pm
Tayside Mountain Rescue volunteers with the new Ford Ranger.
Tayside Mountain Rescue volunteers with the new Ford Ranger.

A new state-of-the-art mountain rescue vehicle is set to help save lives in rural parts of Tayside.

The pick-up truck – which carries a range of life-saving equipment – can now be used in emergencies by the 50-strong volunteer team based in Aberfeldy.

It comes after the charity received a £10,000 donation from The Enchanted Forest Community Trust.

Plans for training base in north Perthshire

Some of the cash will also be used for a training base in north Perthshire, where about two-thirds of the team’s call-outs come from.

The Ford Ranger, which replaces a nine-year-old Land Rover, can carry five people at a time along with blankets, first aid kits, a defibrillator, a fridge with refreshments, lighting, power packs for charging phones and various ropes and related climbing equipment.

Kevin Linklater, president of Tayside Mountain Rescue, said: “Developing an outpost for training in Aberfeldy is one of our key objectives as it will offer training opportunities to other emergency responder volunteers and essentially build a bigger and stronger team.

The vehicle has been kitted out to provide everything we need to help people who get into difficulty”

“Donations like the one from The Enchanted Forest Community Trust and other support from our community take us a step closer to our goals.

“This state-of-the-art vehicle is great news for our team and the local residents.

“It’s been kitted out to provide everything we need to help people who get into difficulty while they’re out enjoying the Tayside countryside.

Emergency services and Tayside Mountain Rescue at a previous incident near Dunkeld.

“It’s a vast improvement on the old vehicle – more economical to run, greener and with the very latest technology.”

The donation was made after the rescue team provided safety support to technicians working on the Enchanted Forest display in October last year – which was watched by hundreds of residents from the safety of their own gardens, following the cancellation of the main event.

Eight new holiday lodges planned for preserved woodland in Dunkeld

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier