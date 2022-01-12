Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid: Scottish Government vows to help Alyth Hotel after owner warns business could shut

By Hannah Ballantyne
January 12 2022, 2.02pm
Stewart McTaggart outside the Alyth Hotel.
Stewart McTaggart outside the Alyth Hotel.

Holyrood officials say they will work to ensure a Perthshire hotel can access vital Covid-19 funding after its owner warned it was on the brink of closure.

Stewart McTaggart, owner of the Alyth Hotel, set up a new business to take over the venue on December 16.

But Scottish Government rules at the time stated that firms must have been registered by December 8 to be eligible for grant support.

Mr McTaggart claims he has since been unable to access any of the funding, leading to a warning that his business could shut if he does not get cash soon.

‘I won’t be able to afford my staff’

He said: “It’s an incredibly scary time. I am very concerned that I will have to shut my doors permanently due to the lack of funding.

“If this gets any worse I won’t be able to afford to keep my staff on.

“That’s my biggest concern here, I need to pay them, but then there’s the utilities.

“I spoke to my energy company and they told me to just take a payment holiday. But what about after that ends?

Alyth hotel
Staff at the Alyth Hotel have had to adapt to the latest Covid regulations.

“How am I expected to afford to pay my staff and keep the lights on?

“I am aware that I am a small fish in a big pond, but this is terrifying. The prospect of closure is looking very real.”

Hospitality firms have been subject to tighter restrictions since Christmas, including one-metre distancing and table service only, with a message to stay at home as much as possible due to concerns over the Omicron variant.

How am I going to survive this year if the rules around help don’t change?

Stewart McTaggart

The first minister confirmed on Tuesday that those rules will remain in place until at least January 24, despite other restrictions on large gatherings being removed next week.

Industry leaders claim firms are being “left in limbo” by the move.

Four members of staff have already been let go at the Alyth Hotel as the firm has struggled for custom.

Mr McTaggart added: “With the restrictions and guidance that are currently in place, I have to have more members of staff on shift to cover them.

“I have had to spend so much on PPE, hand sanitiser and other measures to keep us safe. We have really been following the rules strictly and have been left in the dark.

Alyth Hotel
Stewart McTaggart has already had to let staff go.

“It makes me scared and sad, we are absolutely doing our best over here and we have been dropped.

“How am I going to survive this year if the rules around help don’t change?

“It will cost the government less in the long run to help us, rather than me closing down and having staff claiming benefits.

“The help needs to be changed so we don’t have to close our doors for good.”

Business support grants available

The Courier contacted the government and Perth and Kinross Council about the Alyth Hotel’s situation, and Holyrood chiefs now say they will look at the case.

A page detailing how firms can access funding now states that they must have been trading by December 20, a change from a few days ago.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Businesses should apply for the December and January business support top-up through their local authority, making clear any relevant circumstances.

Scottish Government officials will engage with the council concerned to resolve this particular case

Spokesperson

“Eligibility criteria set out in the guidance includes that this fund covers hotels with bars and restaurants.

“It also notes that local authorities can request additional evidence to determine eligibility like receipts or bank statements.

Scottish Government officials will engage with the council concerned to resolve this particular case.”

