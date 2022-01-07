Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Anger as some Perth residents left without mail since before Christmas

By Hannah Ballantyne
January 7 2022, 5.02pm
Perth resident Gordon Kennedy.
Perth resident Gordon Kennedy has raised concerns over mail delays.

Residents in Perth claim they are being left without post for days – some since before Christmas – as the Royal Mail deals with staff absences caused by Covid-19.

Dozens of locals claim they have faced long waits for parcels and letters to arrive.

The issues have been reported in several areas including Tulloch and the north of the city.

Gordon Kennedy, who lives in the city centre, told The Courier that residents in his block have gone without mail for a fortnight.

‘Worrying time’ for residents

He said: “It’s an absolute joke. Frankly it’s ridiculous and I am fed up of it.

“I know I am not the only one feeling like this.

“It’s a worrying time, especially when people are waiting for important documents.

“There have been issues for the last few weeks and it’s getting very frustrating to deal with.

“I am very angry about the situation and it’s causing me to become stressed.”

No mail
Many residents claim they have not received mail since before Christmas.

He says there has been a lack of information from Royal Mail about when the issues will be addressed.

Others have come forward to report similar experiences to The Courier.

Sheila Lindsey, who lives in the north of Perth, said: “My experience with Royal Mail has been atrocious since the beginning of December, waiting 12/14 days sometimes for something to arrive.

“They use Covid as an excuse, then since Christmas they say it’s been because of the holidays.”

Laura Walter says a parcel due to be delivered to her home by Royal Mail went missing before Christmas, despite attempts to retrieve it from the sorting office.

Perth sorting office
Some locals have waited days for parcels and letters to arrive.

She added: “It eventually appeared a few days later on a day we were at work again.

“We’ve had no regular post for weeks and received Christmas cards which were sent from down south, in the first week of December, the other day.”

Catriona Connor told The Courier she has not had mail since December 21.

I understand there is a delay and people are off ill, but I’m waiting for numerous deliveries

She said: “I understand there is a delay and people are off ill, but I’m waiting for numerous deliveries. I’m unsure whether to put in a lost claim.”

Tulloch resident Elaine Paterson has also had problems.

“I had a package that was posted 24-hour tracked and took over four weeks to arrive,” she said.

“I’ve not had any mail since Christmas either.”

Royal Mail sorry for delays

A Royal Mail spokesperson says the “vast majority” of mail is delivered “safely and on time”.

The spokesperson continued: “We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week. In the local area, we are experiencing some delays to service due to high levels of sickness absence and Covid-related self-isolation.

“We apologise to any customers who may have experienced delays to their mail.

“We have been working hard to get our levels of service back to normal as soon as possible and the situation is improving.

“Anyone who has concerns over the delivery of their mail should contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740 or via the Royal Mail website.”

