More than 100 inmates at Perth Prison isolating after Covid outbreak

More than 100 inmates at HMP Perth are isolating after a Covid outbreak.

A total of six people at the prison have recently tested positive for the virus.

As a result, 106 people are being asked to isolate after being identified as close contacts.

But the Perth cases make up just a fraction of all current cases across the Scottish prison estate, with 139 shown to have recently tested positive in the latest figures.

More than 950 prisoners across the country are isolating.

HMP Perth bosses confirmed the numbers but have not commented further on the outbreak.

12 prisoner complaints about Covid last year

The news comes after a freedom of information request by The Courier revealed that 12 complaints about coronavirus were submitted by prisoners between January and November last year.

The prison, which is capable of housing nearly 700 prisoners, has had multiple outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic.

In October 2021, 200 inmates were asked to self-isolate following an outbreak of the disease, with 30 positive cases being recorded.

And in July, nearly 100 prisoners were found to have Covid-19.

The prison also saw one of the first inmate deaths from coronavirus in Scotland, when killer George Greenshields died on May 14 2020 after contracting the virus.

The 68-year-old was imprisoned at the facility in 1988 after he was found guilty of killing a homeless man and burning his body.

He was given an early release in 2005, however was readmitted after slitting a man’s throat.