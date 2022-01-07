Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

More than 100 inmates at Perth Prison isolating after Covid outbreak

By Matteo Bell
January 7 2022, 2.41pm
HMP Perth
HMP Perth

More than 100 inmates at HMP Perth are isolating after a Covid outbreak.

A total of six people at the prison have recently tested positive for the virus.

As a result, 106 people are being asked to isolate after being identified as close contacts.

But the Perth cases make up just a fraction of all current cases across the Scottish prison estate, with 139 shown to have recently tested positive in the latest figures.

More than 950 prisoners across the country are isolating.

HMP Perth bosses confirmed the numbers but have not commented further on the outbreak.

12 prisoner complaints about Covid last year

The news comes after a freedom of information request by The Courier revealed that 12 complaints about coronavirus were submitted by prisoners between January and November last year.

The prison, which is capable of housing nearly 700 prisoners, has had multiple outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic.

In October 2021, 200 inmates were asked to self-isolate following an outbreak of the disease, with 30 positive cases being recorded.

And in July, nearly 100 prisoners were found to have Covid-19.

Exterior shot of Perth Prison
More than 100 inmates at Perth are isolating.

The prison also saw one of the first inmate deaths from coronavirus in Scotland, when killer George Greenshields died on May 14 2020 after contracting the virus.

The 68-year-old was imprisoned at the facility in 1988 after he was found guilty of killing a homeless man and burning his body.

He was given an early release in 2005, however was readmitted after slitting a man’s throat.

Prison did ‘absolutely nothing’ to change inmate who attacked Perth guards

