Buckfast holiday — Drunken tourist faces jail for trashing Perthshire Airbnb

An error occurred. Please try again.

A drunken holiday-maker faces jail for trashing a luxury Airbnb apartment in Perthshire and spraying its walls with Buckfast.

Cameron Burnside flew into a rage during a romantic break with his new girlfriend in Invergowrie.

The 25-year-old hauled a wall-mounted TV from its sockets and jumped up and down on it, shattering the screen.

He then kicked a wardrobe door off its hinges, flung items around and splattered tonic wine over the flat’s white walls.

Perth Sheriff Court was told the drunken escapade had caused about £2,000 worth of damage.

‘Intoxicated and confrontational’

Burnside, who was jailed in 2019 for a vicious assault in his hometown of Aberdeen, appeared from custody on Friday.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fire or alarm, at the rented two-bedroom flat in Mill Road, Invergowrie, on Wednesday.

Fiscal depute Lisa Marshall said Burnside and his then girlfriend Brooke Olsen arrived at their accommodation just after 3pm.

“The accused consumed alcohol over several hours,” she said.

“He became intoxicated and confrontational.”

Ms Marshall said: “The complainer (Ms Olsen) removed herself to the bedroom, leaving the accused in the living room.

“He was heard shouting and smashing items.”

Ms Olsen called the police and stepped out of the bedroom to see Burnside jumping on the TV, which had been pulled from its wall mount and was on the floor.

“Whilst on the phone to police, the accused entered the bedroom and kicked a wardrobe door, causing it to break and dislodge from its runners,” said Ms Marshall.

“He then began to spray the contents from a bottle of Buckfast onto the white walls of the flat, causing staining.”

Police arrived at 11pm and found Burnside asleep on the living room floor.

Relationship is over

Solicitor Paul Ralph said the couple had only got together weeks earlier.

“The relationship is over, your lordship will probably not be surprised to hear,” he said.

Burnside, a roofer from King’s Crescent, Aberdeen, was told he could be sent back to jail.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio told him: “With some degree of hesitation I will release you on bail, although I am very tempted to remand you.

“The question of custody remains a very live option for you.”

Sentence was deferred until next month.