A9 landscaping work to address noise issues on Perth bypass

An error occurred. Please try again.

Landscaping work is scheduled to get under way this week to tackle noise and pollution issues for houses bordering the Perth A9 bypass.

Residents in the Oakbank and Western Edge area close to the bypass have been campaigning for better screening for sound issues.

Bear Scotland has confirmed it plans to start landscaping work to help resolve the issue later on this month.

The level of noise and pollution over the past 10 years is said to have risen due to increased traffic and the removal of trees and bushes between the dual carriageway and nearby houses.

Landscaping work scheduled in January

Landscaping works will begin on Friday and will continue over three consecutive weekends.

After Monday January 17, no work will happen on weekdays.

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland said: “We currently have landscaping works scheduled to take place throughout January within the woodland strip adjacent to the A9 southbound carriageway between Old Gallows Road Overbridge and Broxden Roundabout.

“The work will involve teams cutting overgrown scrub and vegetation as well as thinning and reducing the existing tree line to promote healthier growth of the remaining trees on the southbound verge.”

How are locals reacting?

Local resident Alix Henvey has welcomed the news that Bear Scotland is starting landscaping works but is concerned the planting could take years to have an impact.

Locals are pushing for a fence to be erected.

Alix said: “We are aware and have had confirmed that the works agreed will take years to grow.

“We are still pushing for an acoustic fence as this will give us immediate protection from the extra traffic, noise, dirt and pollution, which will only get worse when the new Perth West development works commence.”

However, a spokesperson for Transport Scotland says the scheduled works do not include an acoustic fence.

Planning for this has been impacted by emergency works in the aftermath of the winter storms, but we are delighted that Bear can start work this month Councillor Liz Barrett

The spokesperson said: “Following extensive liaison with local residents and the local authority, the operating company will be undertaking landscaping work in this location. This does not include a noise barrier.”

Perth City South Lib Dem councillors Liz Barrett and Willie Wilson have been working with local residents and authorities to reach a resolution.

Ms Barrett said: “Councillor Wilson and I keep working with residents, Bear Scotland and the council to improve the planting in the areas beside the A9.

“Planning for this has been impacted by emergency works in the aftermath of the winter storms, but we are delighted that Bear can start work this month.

“The council is looking to plant shrubs grown locally at Westbank Plant Nursery, and the optimum time for planting these is March.”

Mr Wilson said: “I wrote to Transport Scotland again in November to ask them to add this to a pilot study at multiple sites to investigate the effectiveness of noise barrier installations and material types.

“I’ve had no reply, and chased them again before Christmas and this week. Their failure to respond is disappointing and very frustrating for all of us.”

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland said: “We will again raise the concerns of the residents with Transport Scotland to request a noise survey to determine the extent of the issue.”

Where and when will work happen?

The project is expected to begin on Friday January 14 and has been planned to take place across three weekends to try to minimise disruption.

The programme of work is as follows:

Friday January 14 to Monday January 17 – The A9 southbound will be closed between Inveralmond Roundabout and McDiarmid Junction. The closure will be in place from 7.30pm on Friday January 14 until 6.30am on Monday January 17. Drivers will be diverted along Dunkeld Road and Crieff Road to McDiarmid on-slip. A lane closure will also be in place from the McDiarmid on-slip to Broxden Roundabout.

The A9 southbound will be closed between Inveralmond Roundabout and McDiarmid Junction. The closure will be in place from 7.30pm on Friday January 14 until 6.30am on Monday January 17. Drivers will be diverted along Dunkeld Road and Crieff Road to McDiarmid on-slip. A lane closure will also be in place from the McDiarmid on-slip to Broxden Roundabout. Saturday January 22 to Sunday January 23 – A lane closure will be in place on the A9 southbound between Old Gallows Road Overbridge until just before the approach to Broxden Roundabout. The lane closure will be in place from 8am Saturday January 22 until 6pm on Sunday January 23.