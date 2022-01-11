Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth mental health charity bidding to convert public toilets into event space

By Katy Scott
January 11 2022, 2.43pm Updated: January 11 2022, 3.44pm
Ajay Close (patron of Plus Perth), Susan Scott (manager) and Councillor Andrew Parrott with volunteers and members of Plus Perth in the community gardens.

A mental health charity and social movement in Perth has applied to convert former public toilets into a new space for locals.

Plus Perth manager Susan Scott say the building on Ropemakers Close could serve as a meeting place for members to socialise.

The team currently works from its small office on nearby Canal Street in the centre of town.

However, Susan says interest in the charity‘s projects has increased and it now hopes to establish a new meeting place for members.

‘An oasis in a chaotic part of town’

Susan said: “We’ve been based in the city centre for 20 years and we’ve had a lot of impact over the years.

“We’ve got a wee community garden called Horner’s Plot next to where the old toilet currently is.

“It’s a bit of an oasis in the middle of this chaotic, busy part of town.”

Cllr Andrew Parrott, Jeffrey Wiseman (volunteer), Susan Scott (manager) and Ajay Close (patron) outside the former toilets that they are looking to convert for Plus Perth.
The loos shut in 2019 and are no longer in operation, and Susan hopes a new residence for Plus Perth would give the area a boost.

She said: “Shops have closed during the pandemic and the area has problems with drugs and alcohol.

“We’re trying to bring back a bit of community spirit.

“We were needing a place to meet because we have over 300 members now.

Having a physical place for people to meet and socialise is so important.”

“We’ve always worked from our small office just two minutes from the garden. A lot of what we do is in the same area, so this is a perfect possibility.”

Plus Perth supports those who have experienced mental distress.

It hosts a variety of activities, including community arts projects, or even just informal chats.

Susan said: “It’s important to have a drop-in for people who are on their own, struggling with mental health issues, or people who have been affected by the pandemic.

The gardens near the former public toilets are already looked after by Plus Perth members.
“We’ve always been about prevention when it comes to mental health problems.

“A lot of our members, who may have used mental health services, want to give back and they head lots of our different groups: music, art, poetry.

‘It’s a good place to begin’

“The area doesn’t have the best reputation, so we’re really hoping to get a place together to help.”

She added: “It’s not a huge place, but it’s a good place to begin.

“We’re already having discussions about events and exhibitions on art, music and the historical aspect of the vennels which, down the centuries, have played a very important role in Perth.

“We want to emphasise our heritage, so we can be proud of our city.”

