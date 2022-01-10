Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Lorry driver charged after allegedly driving wrong way on A9

By Emma Duncan
January 10 2022, 6.55pm Updated: January 10 2022, 9.14pm
The lorry driver was allegedly driving the wrong way down this section of the A9 near Dalnaspidal.

A lorry driver has been charged after allegedly driving in the wrong direction on the A9.

Police say they received multiple reports of a lorry driving southbound on the northbound lane of the trunk road in Highland Perthshire on Friday afternoon.

They traced the HGV at Dalnaspidal, between Blair Atholl and Dalwhinnie.

A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection with dangerous driving and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Public thanked

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 4.45pm on Friday January 7, 2022, Police Scotland received multiple 999 calls regarding a lorry travelling south on the northbound lanes of the dual carriageway section of the A9 at Dalnaspidal.

“Roads Policing Unit officers in the area attended and traced the vehicle in question.

“A 56-year-old man was charged with dangerous driving and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter and highlight their efforts.

“This reinforces the importance of remaining vigilant whilst on the road.”

