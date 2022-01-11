New bus launched to replace axed ‘lifeline’ Kinross-shire X53 service

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new Kinross-Shire bus has been launched to replace the axed First Bus X53 service.

Bay Travel launched the new 202 service between Kinross and Tillicoultry this week, in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council.

First Bus announced last month that the X53 service between Stirling and Kinross was to be terminated shortly after the new year.

Despite various efforts to save the “lifeline” service, the route was scrapped on January 10 due to staffing issues amid a national shortage of bus drivers.

New timetable

A trial timetable of the 202 service began on Monday and will operate from 8.40am until 2.38pm, Monday to Saturday.

Service 202 Kinross – Tillicoultry, operated by Bay Travel on behalf of us, starts its trial timetable today until the end of March. #BusTravel #Tillicoultry #Kinross pic.twitter.com/sKA50LftD4 — Perth & Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) January 10, 2022

The route travels through Crook of Devon, Rumbling Bridge and Pool of Muckhart.

Perth and Kinross Council has advised locals the trial timetable will operate until March 31 this year, when demand for the service will be reviewed.

The council said passenger feedback will be welcomed, as well as any indication of the level of usage in order to help with future decisions for the service.

Praise for ‘critical’ service

When the termination of the X53 bus was first announced, Scottish Greens MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, Mark Ruskell, said 560 of his constituents wrote to First Bus asking to rethink the decision.

The move was also debated in Scottish Parliament where Mr Ruskell called for better protection for rural bus services.

Councillor Richard Watters, SNP Perth and Kinross group spokesperson on the climate change agenda, said: “A reliable bus service for those without access to a private car, and for those wanting to reduce their carbon footprint, is critical.

“This new service fills the gap left by First Group’s withdrawal of the X53 service.

“The loss of that service was at a great detriment to the residents of these west Kinross-shire villages, which is why I worked with Bay Travel and council officers to find a new solution.”

Councillor Andrew Parrott, SNP Perth and Kinross Group spokesperson for environment and infrastructure, said: “Maintaining service along this route will make it easier for young people to thrive in our community.

“Those aged 21 and under can now apply for their bus pass, giving them free bus travel throughout Scotland from February 1 this year.

“This exciting new initiative is a result of the Scottish Government’s plan to encourage the use of buses by those under 22, and reduce the costs of travel for work, education and leisure for younger people.”

Bay Travel did not respond to a request for comment.