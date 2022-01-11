Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New bus launched to replace axed ‘lifeline’ Kinross-shire X53 service

By Amie Flett
January 11 2022, 3.21pm
Councillors Andrew Parrot and Richard Watters at the launch of the new 202 Kinross-shire bus service.
Councillors Andrew Parrot and Richard Watters at the launch of the new 202 Kinross-shire bus service.

A new Kinross-Shire bus has been launched to replace the axed First Bus X53 service.

Bay Travel launched the new 202 service between Kinross and Tillicoultry this week, in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council.

First Bus announced last month that the X53 service between Stirling and Kinross was to be terminated shortly after the new year.

x53 fife kinross-shire
First Bus announced the suspension of the X53 bus for early January.

Despite various efforts to save the “lifeline” service, the route was scrapped on January 10 due to staffing issues amid a national shortage of bus drivers.

New timetable

A trial timetable of the 202 service began on Monday and will operate from 8.40am until 2.38pm, Monday to Saturday.

The route travels through Crook of Devon, Rumbling Bridge and Pool of Muckhart.

Perth and Kinross Council has advised locals the trial timetable will operate until March 31 this year, when demand for the service will be reviewed.

The council said passenger feedback will be welcomed, as well as any indication of the level of usage in order to help with future decisions for the service.

Praise for ‘critical’ service

When the termination of the X53 bus was first announced, Scottish Greens MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, Mark Ruskell, said 560 of his constituents wrote to First Bus asking to rethink the decision.

The move was also debated in Scottish Parliament where Mr Ruskell called for better protection for rural bus services.

Mark Ruskell debated the decision to terminate the bus in Parliament.

Councillor Richard Watters, SNP Perth and Kinross group spokesperson on the climate change agenda, said: “A reliable bus service for those without access to a private car, and for those wanting to reduce their carbon footprint, is critical.

“This new service fills the gap left by First Group’s withdrawal of the X53 service.

“The loss of that service was at a great detriment to the residents of these west Kinross-shire villages, which is why I worked with Bay Travel and council officers to find a new solution.”

Councillors Andrew Parrot and Richard Watters at the launch of the new 202 Kinross-shire bus service.

Councillor Andrew Parrott, SNP Perth and Kinross Group spokesperson for environment and infrastructure, said: “Maintaining service along this route will make it easier for young people to thrive in our community.

“Those aged 21 and under can now apply for their bus pass, giving them free bus travel throughout Scotland from February 1 this year.

“This exciting new initiative is a result of the Scottish Government’s plan to encourage the use of buses by those under 22, and reduce the costs of travel for work, education and leisure for younger people.”

Bay Travel did not respond to a request for comment.

Free bus travel for under-22s: How to apply for your child’s card

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier