News Perth & Kinross

Jewellery worth £3,000 stolen from Kinross homes

By Emma Duncan
January 14 2022, 5.26pm
One of the break ins took place on Muirs in Kinross
More than £3,000 worth of jewellery has been stolen from two homes in Kinross in broad daylight.

The two thefts took place within a day of each other this week.

The first, on Wednesday, happened between 8.45am and 12.45pm at a property on Broom Road.

The thief forced entry into the house and stole jewellery valued at about £3,000.

The second happened between 11am and 12pm on Thursday at a property on the town’s Muirs, which leads on to Broom Road.

Jewellery was also taken, the exact value is to be confirmed, but it is believed to be worth about £200.

Appeal for witnesses

Now, police are working to identify a man who was believed to be in the area at the time.

He is described as white, in his early 50s, about five foot eight inches tall, medium build and with short dark hair.

He was wearing a black hat, white face mask, white hooded top, dark trousers, black shoes or trainers and black gloves.

One of the break-ins happened on Broom Road in Kinross.

Police have also appealed for witnesses and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Constable John Scott of the community investigation unit at Perth Police Station said: “Our enquiries into both of these incidents are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area on either day.

“If you can help then please call 101, quoting reference 3028 of 13 January, 2022 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

 

