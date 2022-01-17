Former Perth and Kinross Provost Mike O’Malley dies

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tributes have been paid to former Perth and Kinross provost Mike O’Malley, who died at the weekend.

Mr O’Malley served in as provost between 1999 and 2003, becoming the first ever Labour politician to take on the role in Perth and Kinross.

A post announcing the death was posted via the Perth and Kinross Council Twitter account.

It sad: “Sadly, former Perth and Kinross Provost (1999-2003) Mike O’Malley passed away this weekend.

“A proud ambassador for the area at home and abroad, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”

Among those paying tribute this morning was Perthshire North MSP and Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

The SNP MSP described Mr Malley as “a dedicated servant to the people of Perth and Kinross”, and sent his condolences to Mr Malley’s family.

Further tributes were paid on social media to Mr O’Malley, whose wife Kate passed away in 2019.