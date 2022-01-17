Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Perth and Kinross Provost Mike O’Malley dies

By Steven Rae
January 17 2022, 11.26am Updated: January 17 2022, 1.01pm
Mike O'Malley Perth provost
Mike O'Malley, former provost of Perth and Kinross, has died.

Tributes have been paid to former Perth and Kinross provost Mike O’Malley, who died at the weekend.

Mr O’Malley served in as provost between 1999 and 2003, becoming the first ever Labour politician to take on the role in Perth and Kinross.

A post announcing the death was posted via the Perth and Kinross Council Twitter account.

It sad: “Sadly, former Perth and Kinross Provost (1999-2003) Mike O’Malley passed away this weekend.

Mike O'Malley Perth provost
Chairman of the Blairgowrie, Rattray and Fergus Ontario Twinning Association Phillip Nappi, with former Perth and Kinross Provost Michael O’Malley (seated).

“A proud ambassador for the area at home and abroad, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”

 

Among those paying tribute this morning was Perthshire North MSP and Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

The SNP MSP described Mr Malley as “a dedicated servant to the people of Perth and Kinross”, and sent his condolences to Mr Malley’s family.

Mike O'Malley Perth provost
Michael O’Malley.

Further tributes were paid on social media to Mr O’Malley, whose wife Kate passed away in 2019.

