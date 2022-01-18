Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Safety fears after chimney collapses on Perth street

By Hannah Ballantyne
January 18 2022, 3.43pm Updated: January 18 2022, 4.51pm
Chimney collapse
Residents of Friar Street are concerned about the structural safety of chimneys.

It is feared someone could be killed if safety work is not carried out on Perth flats after a chimney collapsed.

Residents of Friar Street, in the Craigie area of the city, are worried more properties could be at risk after residents had to be evacuated on Monday.

A chimney stack and a section of brickwork on a block of flats crashed to the ground at around noon.

The debris fell onto a number of council bins in a gated grass area, just off the street.

Nobody was injured but the building had to be cordoned off and emergency services were on the scene into the evening.

Chimney collapse.
Some of the damage to the building.

Friar Street residents living near the block of privately-owned flats fear the same thing could happen to other buildings.

One neighbour, Brian Johnson, said: “Someone could have died.

“It is beyond lucky that the debris landed in the garden rather than on the road.

“It could have struck a dog walker, you just can’t imagine it really.”

‘Those chimneys could go at any minute’

Another resident, Mary Jones, said: “It’s just awful and I’m so happy that nobody was hurt.

“It is really bad, those chimneys could go at any minute.

“I really can’t believe it just collapsed like that.

Had this been a chimney that faced the street then God knows how much worse this could have been

“Many of [the chimneys] are slanted, and had this been a chimney that faced the street then God knows how much worse this could have been.

“I wasn’t home at the time but I can only imagine the fright people must have gotten.”

The cordon was removed on Tuesday morning but residents are yet to return.

Local gas workers have been surveying the area to ensure there is no damage to the gas mains.

A spokesperson from SGN Gas has said: “We were called to support the emergency services in Friar Street yesterday, following reports of a collapsed property wall and concerns regarding the proximity of our riser pipe.

“Our engineers determined there was no damage to the pipe upon investigation.

“Cutting this pipe off safely would result in disconnecting approximately 30 properties from our gas network. Despite there being no damage to the pipe, we’re working to establish an engineering solution to disconnect the pipe while maintaining the continuity of supply.”

Gas workers.
Workers have been surveying the gas pipes around the area to ensure there is no damage.

Another Friar Street resident, Mark Andrews, said: “There is loads of damage to these buildings, they’re so old and fragile.

“Sadly I’m not surprised this happened.

“It has been this way for years and I really hope this accident leads to better maintenance so this sort of thing doesn’t happen again.”

Council ‘can step in during an emergency’

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “If a property owner is concerned about the safety of the structure of their property, it is their responsibility to take the necessary steps to ensure the integrity of the building.

“In an emergency situation the council may step in and implement measures to ensure the building does not pose a danger to the public and remains as safe as possible until repairs can be carried out by the owner; however, any work actioned by the council will be recharged to the owner.”



