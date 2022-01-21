VIDEO: Emergency fire crews rush to house blaze in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services were called to an address on Crieff Road in Perth following reports of a house fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received the first call not long after 8pm on Friday, with three appliances initially sent out to fight the blaze.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the fire service requested police to close a section of the road while fire crews tackled the blaze.

As the fire raged on, the roof of the Perth property appeared to collapse.

An eyewitness said: “A fourth fire engine and an unmarked police vehicle have just joined the others.

“Smoke is still billowing from the building and has started making its way out of the gable end brickwork.

“It looks like the fire crews are entering the adjoining property and more hoses are being laid out to quell the smoke.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the first call at 8.14pm with a report of a house fire at an address on Crieff Road, Perth.

“Three appliances were sent out.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We got the call just before 8:30pm with reports of a house fire.

“The fire service requested the police to close a section of the road.”