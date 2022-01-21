Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

VIDEO: Emergency fire crews rush to house blaze in Perth

By Katy Scott
January 21 2022, 9.47pm Updated: January 21 2022, 11.28pm

Emergency services were called to an address on Crieff Road in Perth following reports of a house fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received the first call not long after 8pm on Friday, with three appliances initially sent out to fight the blaze.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed the fire service requested police to close a section of the road while fire crews tackled the blaze.

As the fire raged on, the roof of the Perth property appeared to collapse.

perth house fire
The fire raged on for hours on Friday night. Photo: DCT Media/Steven Brown

An eyewitness said: “A fourth fire engine and an unmarked police vehicle have just joined the others.

“Smoke is still billowing from the building and has started making its way out of the gable end brickwork.

“It looks like the fire crews are entering the adjoining property and more hoses are being laid out to quell the smoke.”

The roof appeared to collapse as the fire took hold of the building. Photo: DCT Media/Steven Brown

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the first call at 8.14pm with a report of a house fire at an address on Crieff Road, Perth.

“Three appliances were sent out.”

police perth house fire
Police have blocked off a section of Crieff Road while firefighters tackle the blaze. Photo: DCT Media/Steven Brown

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We got the call just before 8:30pm with reports of a house fire.

“The fire service requested the police to close a section of the road.”

