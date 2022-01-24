Roadworks on A9 near Perth to start this week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roadworks on the A9 south of Perth will begin this week as part of a £385,000 upgrade.

The improvements, which Bear Scotland says will improve safety, are set to take place on the northbound section of the A9 between Forteviot Junction and Dupplin Loch.

A number of lane closures and contraflow systems will be in place to allow the work to be carried out, with it currently scheduled to be completed by January 31.

Starting on Thursday, overnight lane closures will be in place for safety on both the northbound and southbound carriageways to allow for contraflow traffic management to be installed ahead of the project.

A lane closure on the southbound carriageway will remain in place during the day on Friday.

Lane closures confirmed

Single-lane traffic will be travelling in both directions on the southbound carriageway while the A9 northbound carriageway is resurfaced.

Restrictions to and from the B934 Junction (Forteviot) will be in place throughout the project for safety, Bear Scotland confirmed.

A signed diversion will be in place for northbound traffic wishing to enter the B934 via Broxden Roundabout and back down the A9 southbound.

Motorists wishing to access the A9 northbound from the junction will be diverted to the A823 interchange.

A9 upgrade will create ‘safer and smoother’ road

Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north east unit representative, said: “This £385,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A9, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists during this project.

“To help minimise delays as much as possible, we’ve planned the improvements to be carried out using 24-hour working, and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A9.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”