Lily Douglas: Minute’s applause at St Johnstone v Dundee game in tribute to teenager

By Emma Duncan
January 25 2022, 2.13pm Updated: January 26 2022, 9.37am
Lily Douglas and St Johnstone FC logo.
Fans will pay tribute to Lily Douglas.

Fans are to hold a minute’s applause at St Johnstone’s game with Dundee on Wednesday in tribute to Perth teenager Lily Douglas.

Supporters of both clubs are being urged to clap for the 14-year-old in the 14th minute of the match at McDiarmid Park.

Lily died on Sunday following a lengthy battle with cancer, sparking thousands of tributes from around the world.

She had become a well-known face in Perth and beyond for her fundraising and positivity – winning awards and gaining the support and friendship of numerous celebrities – and her inspirational story has even been picked up in places like Germany.

An online fundraiser has also been launched to support her family.

Lily previously performed at McDiarmid Park

A statement from St Johnstone said: “Lily Douglas was a brave young woman you tragically passed away recently.

“Lily had previously performed at a half-time show with her dance troop and loved coming to McDiarmid Park.

“Everyone at the club would like to pass on their condolences to Lily’s family.

“This is, clearly, an overwhelming time for the Douglas family.

“The thoughts of everyone at St Johnstone are with Lily’s family, and we will continue to support them however we can in their time of need.

“To honour her life, we would ask every fan attending the game tomorrow night to carry out an applause for one minute on the 14th minute.”

Jamie Beatson, editor of St Johnstone fans’ website We Are Perth, says it is the right thing for fans of the club to remember Lily.

He said: “I think everyone in Perth knows Lily’s story. It was really sad news when I heard she passed away.

“I fully support and get behind the idea. It is a really nice touch to do that for her and her family and remember her life.

Lily died aged 14.

“I think her mum is behind the idea as well. It is a really lovely way to remember her and for the public to show our support.

“It also shows that everyone supports her family during such a horrible and sad time.

“It’s been really sad to see her pictures going around on social media full of life, showing off her lovely smile and how many people she’s touched.”

Confirming Lily’s death on Sunday, mum Jane posted on Facebook: “My beautiful baby girl danced her way into heaven at 7.17 tonight,” adding: “She is at peace and finally in no more pain.”

Wednesday’s game kicks off at 7.45pm.

COURIER OPINION: Lily Douglas – the girl who showed us all how to live

