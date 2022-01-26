Rewind Festival line-up revealed as Perth return confirmed for 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rewind Festival will return to Perth this summer after a Covid-19 hiatus.

Organisers confirmed the 80s-themed festival will be back at Scone Palace this July, after cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

Before the pandemic, Rewind was a highlight on the Scone Palace calendar, with nine successful events in the grounds.

It is set to make a “triumphant return” this summer, with tickets going on sale on Friday on the Rewind website.

The nostalgia-fuelled festival kicks off on July 22, with headliners Holly Johnson and Wet Wet Wet taking to the stage on July 23 and July 24 respectively.

Other performers include:

Billy Ocean

Heaven 17

Nik Kershaw

Hue and Cry

T’Pau

The Christians

Altered Images

Roland Gift (Fine Young Cannibals)

The Trevor Horn Band

Bananarama.

Queen-themed bash

This year’s festival will also put a special focus on Queen in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the band’s formation.

Queen Symphonic will perform a full orchestra versions of some hit tunes such as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody and Radio Ga Ga.

The festival will also include the Pink Flamingo Club, an 80s-themed nightclub inside a tent.

An inflatable church, camping facilities and kid-zone will also be set up in the palace grounds.

Rewind executive producer Steve Porter said: “We are so excited to be returning to Scotland after all this time.

“The 10th anniversary we were due to celebrate in 2020 has been a long time coming, but we really cant wait to party in Perth again this year.

“We have had to make a few tweaks to the line-up due to availability but we believe we have still got the best 80s line up out there.

“We cant wait to bring the fun of Rewind back to Scotland and dancing with all our Rewind fans for the biggest anniversary party of the year.”