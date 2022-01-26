Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Rewind Festival line-up revealed as Perth return confirmed for 2022

By Matteo Bell
January 26 2022, 9.00am Updated: January 26 2022, 9.28am
People at Rewind Festival in 2019
Crowds at Rewind in 2019.

Rewind Festival will return to Perth this summer after a Covid-19 hiatus.

Organisers confirmed the 80s-themed festival will be back at Scone Palace this July, after cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

Before the pandemic, Rewind was a highlight on the Scone Palace calendar, with nine successful events in the grounds.

It is set to make a “triumphant return” this summer, with tickets going on sale on Friday on the Rewind website.

A group of partygoers at Rewind 2019.
A group of partygoers at Rewind 2019.

The nostalgia-fuelled festival kicks off on July 22, with headliners Holly Johnson and Wet Wet Wet taking to the stage on July 23 and July 24 respectively.

Other performers include:

  • Billy Ocean
  • Heaven 17
  • Nik Kershaw
  • Hue and Cry
  • T’Pau
  • The Christians
  • Altered Images
  • Roland Gift (Fine Young Cannibals)
  • The Trevor Horn Band
  • Bananarama.

Queen-themed bash

This year’s festival will also put a special focus on Queen in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the band’s formation.

Queen Symphonic will perform a full orchestra versions of some hit tunes such as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody and Radio Ga Ga.

Crowds at Rewind in 2019.
Crowds at Rewind in 2019.

The festival will also include the Pink Flamingo Club, an 80s-themed nightclub inside a tent.

An inflatable church, camping facilities and kid-zone will also be set up in the palace grounds.

The Rewind 2022 line-up.
The Rewind 2022 line-up.

Rewind executive producer Steve Porter said: “We are so excited to be returning to Scotland after all this time.

“The 10th anniversary we were due to celebrate in 2020 has been a long time coming, but we really cant wait to party in Perth again this year.

“We have had to make a few tweaks to the line-up due to availability but we believe we have still got the best 80s line up out there.

“We cant wait to bring the fun of Rewind back to Scotland and dancing with all our Rewind fans for the biggest anniversary party of the year.”

