Home News Perth & Kinross

Five-day lane closure during A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth

By Katy Scott
January 28 2022, 4.52pm
The A90 between Dundee and Perth.
One southbound lane on the A90 between Dundee and Perth will be closed for five days for landscaping improvements.

The works involve teams removing vegetation from neighbouring gardens in Inchture to improve safety and visibility on the road.

The £10,000 project begins on Monday January 31 with work planned to take place between 9.30am and 9.30pm each day.

The work is expected to be completed by 3.30pm on Friday February 4.

One lane closed during A90 roadworks

A southbound lane will be closed to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists during the improvements.

Local residents in Inchture have been notified of the works in advance.

A spokesperson for Bear Scotland said: “We thank motorists in advance for their patience whilst our teams carry out these essential improvements.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting the Traffic Scotland website, Twitter or via the mobile site.

