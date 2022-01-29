‘Concern for him is growing’ – Crieff man missing for ten days as police appeal for information

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information on a missing Crieff man who has not been seen for ten days.

Alastair Bridge was last seen on Sauchie Place at 10am on January 19, and police say their concern for him is growing as his disappearance stretches on.

The 56-year-old was reported missing after he failed to make a scheduled appointment.

Friends and family claim that it is unusual for him to be out of contact for so long.

Description of Alastair

Alastair is described as white, around 5ft 8ins in height and of stocky build.

He has greying, brown hair and usually wears spectacles.

Police are not aware of what Alastair was wearing at the time of his disappearance, however those who know him say he usually wears faded blue jeans turn-ups and a charcoal coloured jacket.

Appeal to the public

Officers have checked CCTV and spoken to family and friends, however they are still unsure of the Perthshire man’s whereabouts.

They are asking that members of the public with information on Alastair’s location come forward by calling 101 and quoting incident 2351 of January 25.

Police Scotland is seeking the assistance of the public in trying to locate a 56-year-old man, missing from Crieff…. Posted by Tayside Police Division on Saturday, 29 January 2022

Sergeant Iain Gillies said: “It’s very unusual for Alistair to be out of contact for so long and our concern for him is growing.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen Alistair or anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts to contact us.”