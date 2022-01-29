‘Concern for him is growing’ – Crieff man missing for ten days as police appeal for information

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Concern for him is growing’ – Crieff man missing for ten days as police appeal for information

By Matteo Bell
January 29 2022, 2.31pm Updated: January 30 2022, 12.33pm
Alastair Bridge was last seen on Sauchie Place
Police are appealing for information on a missing Crieff man who has not been seen for ten days.

Alastair Bridge was last seen on Sauchie Place at 10am on January 19, and police say their concern for him is growing as his disappearance stretches on.

The 56-year-old was reported missing after he failed to make a scheduled appointment.

Friends and family claim that it is unusual for him to be out of contact for so long.

Description of Alastair

Alastair is described as white, around 5ft 8ins in height and of stocky build.

He has greying, brown hair and usually wears spectacles.

Alastair was last seen in Crieff.

Police are not aware of what Alastair was wearing at the time of his disappearance, however those who know him say he usually wears faded blue jeans turn-ups and a charcoal coloured jacket.

Appeal to the public

Officers have checked CCTV and spoken to family and friends, however they are still unsure of the Perthshire man’s whereabouts.

They are asking that members of the public with information on Alastair’s location come forward by calling 101 and quoting incident 2351 of January 25.

Sergeant Iain Gillies said: “It’s very unusual for Alistair to be out of contact for so long and our concern for him is growing.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen Alistair or anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts to contact us.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

