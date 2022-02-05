VIDEO: Perthshire man, 66, becomes world knife-throwing leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

VIDEO: Perthshire man, 66, becomes world knife-throwing leader

By Matteo Bell
February 5 2022, 8.00am Updated: February 5 2022, 11.32am

A Perthshire retiree has attracted international attention after taking first place in an worldwide knife throwing competition.

Derek Hutchinson, 66, first tried his hand at the niche sport two years ago, building his own throwing range in the garden and buying a set of knives online.

Since then he has spent hundreds of hours practicing, and gained success faster than he ever could have imagined.

Derek with some of his throwing utensils.
Derek with some of his throwing utensils.

The Scone resident currently holds the number one spot in the Aim Games K18 “Pirate Island” Competition – an international tournament hosted by American businessman Rick Lemberg.

To compete, hopefuls submitting videos completing daily challenges, which they are given points for.

Knife thrower Derek.
Knife thrower Derek.

At the time of writing, Derek has earned more points than any of the other 436 entrants.

The competition ends on February 28.

He says he has “impostor syndrome” and cannot believe he is winning.

“I just keep wondering why it’s me that’s in the lead,” he said.

“When I was doing it, it just felt like everything was right. I just couldn’t believe it.”

‘Its a great community’

While he is happy with his success, the retired Trading Standards worker says meeting new people is more important to him than winning.

“It’s a great community,” he said.

“Everybody that’s involved, they all try to help you.

“It’s friendly, it really is.

“I got that high score just recently and you get all these people coming and congratulating you.

“The girl who had been in the lead, Lauren Dennis, had been in the lead for weeks.

“She got a high score early on the competition and I’d been in second for a wee while before I got my high score.

“She was one of the first people to congratulate me.

“It’s a really friendly community. I’ve yet to meet anyone I dislike.”

Trying to get others involved

Derek is also keen to get more people into his beloved sport, and asks all visitors to his home to try their hand at his back-garden range.

He added: “I keep telling people that they’re not allowed to visit me unless they throw.

“I invite friends, family, strangers, people walking by, to throw.

“There was a bloke that came to pick up a skip outside the house.

“He says: ‘Oh what’s that you’re doing?’ and I told him, then I ended up getting him throwing.

Derek at his home range.
Derek at his home range.

“There was a laddie who came up who I knew from the gym, he does windows and I had him throwing.

“Both of them have been entered in the competition.”

How to get started

He also hopes more people will get involved by themselves, saying: “For anyone that what’s to get into this – go online.

“I got into it mainly by trial and error, looking up how to do things and trying it until I teach myself.

Derek demonstrating a knife throw.
Derek demonstrating a knife throw.

“People online will help you as well. There’s a guy in Sweden who makes all these different videos on how to do things and if you message him he’ll show you how to do it.

“People will really go out of their way.

“At competitions people will explain things for you, even though they’re competing against you.

“It’s just really friendly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]