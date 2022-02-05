VIDEO: Perthshire man, 66, becomes world knife-throwing leader

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire retiree has attracted international attention after taking first place in an worldwide knife throwing competition.

Derek Hutchinson, 66, first tried his hand at the niche sport two years ago, building his own throwing range in the garden and buying a set of knives online.

Since then he has spent hundreds of hours practicing, and gained success faster than he ever could have imagined.

The Scone resident currently holds the number one spot in the Aim Games K18 “Pirate Island” Competition – an international tournament hosted by American businessman Rick Lemberg.

To compete, hopefuls submitting videos completing daily challenges, which they are given points for.

At the time of writing, Derek has earned more points than any of the other 436 entrants.

The competition ends on February 28.

He says he has “impostor syndrome” and cannot believe he is winning.

“I just keep wondering why it’s me that’s in the lead,” he said.

“When I was doing it, it just felt like everything was right. I just couldn’t believe it.”

‘Its a great community’

While he is happy with his success, the retired Trading Standards worker says meeting new people is more important to him than winning.

“It’s a great community,” he said.

“Everybody that’s involved, they all try to help you.

“It’s friendly, it really is.

“I got that high score just recently and you get all these people coming and congratulating you.

“The girl who had been in the lead, Lauren Dennis, had been in the lead for weeks.

“She got a high score early on the competition and I’d been in second for a wee while before I got my high score.

“She was one of the first people to congratulate me.

“It’s a really friendly community. I’ve yet to meet anyone I dislike.”

My first impression of knife throwing was that it was for elite combat masters, the kind of skill that only Chuck Norris or Bruce Lee could master. According to Derek, that’s not the case. “Anyone can do it,” he tells me as he sets up the range for my first throw. “I just happen to be not bad at it.” Cameraman Steve has already had a go before I arrived, and apparently he was a natural. The same can’t be said for me. My initial throws entirely miss the huge log we’re aiming for. The first flies way above target and my second clatters to the ground in front of it. My third shot actually hits the target, but bounces away uselessly. At this point I’m not feeling optimistic. “You need to commit to it,” Derek tells me. “Move your thumb as well, you need to have it looser.” Some of the tomahawks Derek uses. I try again with his tips and successfully sink a knife into the target, albeit still far from the bullseye. With Derek’s advice I manage to lodge another three in the board, before moving on to the next challenge. I have to lodge a knife in one specific part of the board and I’m not very good – I keep coming wide of the target. Still, it’s satisfying to hear the hard steel thunk into the heavy wooden logs. Feeling the weight of the knife in your hand is pretty good too, and the pay-off when you get the move just right is also decent. I can see why Derek got addicted to this so easily. After what feels like more than a handful of throws I finally stop over-thinking and land the shot perfectly. I can’t replicate it, but we captured enough on video to ensure than I score at least one point. Steve nails the first two challenges, earning himself five points, and then Derek upstages us with a series of demonstrations using his best knives. After launching a blade into every target with shocking speed, he pulls out two tomahawks and does it all over again. I’m thoroughly impressed, but Derek assures me that anyone could pull off such moves if they practiced hard enough. The more we talk it’s obvious he is dedicated to this niche but charming sport. There is a competition in Italy next year, and he and his wife are going to travel over together so she can shop and he can compete. They both seem very excited for it, and it’s nice. There’s worse ways to spend your retirement. I think everyone should give Derek’s beloved knife throwing a go if they get the chance. It’s not as physically straining as football or rugby, but it still give you that kind of sport-based satisfaction. Plus, you get to see some weapons, which is always cool.

Trying to get others involved

Derek is also keen to get more people into his beloved sport, and asks all visitors to his home to try their hand at his back-garden range.

He added: “I keep telling people that they’re not allowed to visit me unless they throw.

“I invite friends, family, strangers, people walking by, to throw.

“There was a bloke that came to pick up a skip outside the house.

“He says: ‘Oh what’s that you’re doing?’ and I told him, then I ended up getting him throwing.

“There was a laddie who came up who I knew from the gym, he does windows and I had him throwing.

“Both of them have been entered in the competition.”

How to get started

He also hopes more people will get involved by themselves, saying: “For anyone that what’s to get into this – go online.

“I got into it mainly by trial and error, looking up how to do things and trying it until I teach myself.

“People online will help you as well. There’s a guy in Sweden who makes all these different videos on how to do things and if you message him he’ll show you how to do it.

“People will really go out of their way.

“At competitions people will explain things for you, even though they’re competing against you.

“It’s just really friendly.”