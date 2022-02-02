A93 road near Perth shut after lorry crashes into field

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A lorry has crashed off a road near Perth and landed on its side in a field.

The A93 between the city and Guildtown is closed after the incident, which happened around 12:40pm on Wednesday.

Police have warned drivers that the route is blocked.

A tweet said: “The A93 is currently closed between Guildtown and Perth due to a road crash.

“Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to use an alternative route. The road is likely to be closed for a period of time.”

Officers said the driver of the lorry has been taken to hospital as a “precaution”.

Ian Robertson, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash, says there was “steam or smoke” coming from the lorry.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received report of a one-vehicle crash in which a lorry overturned on the A93 near Guildtown around 12.40pm on Wednesday, 2 February, 2022.

“The driver of the lorry has been taken to hospital as a precaution. The road is closed between Guildtown and Perth while the lorry is recovered and local diversions are in place.”

