A93 road near Perth shut after lorry crashes into field

A lorry has crashed off a road near Perth and landed on its side in a field.
The A93 between the city and Guildtown is closed after the incident, which happened around 12:40pm on Wednesday.
Police have warned drivers that the route is blocked.
A tweet said: “The A93 is currently closed between Guildtown and Perth due to a road crash.
“Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to use an alternative route. The road is likely to be closed for a period of time.”
Ian Robertson, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash, says there was “steam or smoke” coming from the lorry.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received report of a one-vehicle crash in which a lorry overturned on the A93 near Guildtown around 12.40pm on Wednesday, 2 February, 2022.
“The driver of the lorry has been taken to hospital as a precaution. The road is closed between Guildtown and Perth while the lorry is recovered and local diversions are in place.”
More to follow.