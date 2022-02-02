Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

A93 road near Perth shut after lorry crashes into field

By Amie Flett
February 2 2022, 3.15pm Updated: February 2 2022, 3.54pm

A lorry has crashed off a road near Perth and landed on its side in a field.

The A93 between the city and Guildtown is closed after the incident, which happened around 12:40pm on Wednesday.

Police have warned drivers that the route is blocked.

A tweet said: “The A93 is currently closed between Guildtown and Perth due to a road crash.

“Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to use an alternative route. The road is likely to be closed for a period of time.”

The road has been closed after the lorry crash. Image: Ian Robertson.

Officers said the driver of the lorry has been taken to hospital as a “precaution”.

Ian Robertson, who witnessed the aftermath of the crash, says there was “steam or smoke” coming from the lorry.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received report of a one-vehicle crash in which a lorry overturned on the A93 near Guildtown around 12.40pm on Wednesday, 2 February, 2022.

“The driver of the lorry has been taken to hospital as a precaution. The road is closed between Guildtown and Perth while the lorry is recovered and local diversions are in place.”

More to follow.

