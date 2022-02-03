Meet DeeDee: The Perthshire pet duck which has become loch swimmer Enya’s perfect paddling pal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Meet DeeDee: The Perthshire pet duck which has become loch swimmer Enya’s perfect paddling pal

By Graham Brown
February 3 2022, 5.23pm Updated: February 3 2022, 8.51pm
Enya James and Dee Dee the duck. Pic: Tina Norris.
Enya James and Dee Dee the duck. Pic: Tina Norris.

A pet duck has become a Perthshire artist’s swimming companion in the waters of a highland loch beside her home.

Celtic craftswoman Enya James and DeeDee the duck are a regular sight taking a dip in Loch Rannoch since she hatched it last summer.

And Enya admits she’s surprised by how close a feathered friend the white duck has become.

The 21-year-old said: “I’d really wanted a pet duck and had an incubator so I got six eggs to see how many might hatch.”

Only one made it to hatching – and even then Enya had to help tiny DeeDee from her shell.

duckling
Duckling DeeDee. Supplied by Enya James.

Hand-reared

And until the duckling’s feathers were sufficiently waterproof, Enya helped it find its way in a bowl of water.

Enya even took her new pet out in the car from time to time.

It forged the bond between the pair.

Pet duck
DeeDee is Enya’s constant companion. Pic: Tina Norris.

And since the summer, there’s been no stopping DeeDee in joining Enya for a dip in the beautiful Perthshire loch.

Enya enjoys the wild swimming on her doorstep as a break from her work creating intricate Celtic knotwork jewellery using the ancient methods of chasing and repousse.

“She will follow me as soon as I am ready to go out into the loch,” she said.

“And when I’m in the water she will never be far away.

“In the summer we would be out quite often, and I still try to get out at least once a week.

Loch Rannoch
Enya and Dee Dee take a dip in Loch Rannoch. Pic: Tina Norris.

“And sometimes I’ll take her down for a swim on her own.

“I’ve been quite surprised by how friendly she has stayed.

“What you often find with chickens or ducks is when they are babies they are quite tame and don’t mind being handled.

Loch Rannoch
DeeDee the duck takes her fist dip in Loch Rannoch. Supplied by Enya James.

“But as they get a bit older they don’t like it so much.

“She hasn’t done that. She’s fine to be picked up and cuddled.”

Having spent her early life indoors, DeeDee’s now living outside; but penned in to keep her safe from predators in the Perthshire hills.

And with warmer weather on the not too distant horizon, Enya hopes her pet won’t be ducking out of their swims together.

