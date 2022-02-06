Lily Douglas: Family announces funeral plans for ‘little superstar’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of Lily Douglas have announced plans for the Perth teenager’s funeral after she passed away two weeks ago.

Family and friends will “celebrate the life” of Lily on Friday in St Matthew’s Church, Perth.

Since passing on January 23 after a five-year battle with cancer, tributes to the inspirational teen have flooded in, including a minute’s applause at a St Johnstone v Dundee game.

Last night fans inside McDiarmid Park paid their respects for young Lily Douglas with a minute's applause. R.I.P Lily Douglas 💙 pic.twitter.com/BVVPsEvAtm — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 27, 2022

Details of the funeral, led by reverend Fiona Bullock, were posted in a statement from the family on the James Carcary Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The post expressed that the funeral is by invite only but others can join in the celebration of Lily’s “amazing short life” outside St Matthew’s Church.

Lily’s Legacy

The family also announced the creation of a charity in honour of “beautiful Lily”: Lily’s Legacy.

The statement read: “Lily’s celebration of life will take place on Friday the 11th of February at 2:30pm in St Matthew’s Church, Tay Street, Perth PH1 5LQ.

“As you all know Lily was known and loved by lots of people near and far.

“Sadly, we have had to make the decision to make the celebration of her amazing short life by invite only.

“Family flowers only, please, but donations would be greatly appreciated, at the church, for Lily’s Legacy, a charity to be created in memory of our beautiful Lily.”

“However, if you have not received a personal invite to Lily’s celebration, please, if you can, do come and join us celebrate her life outside St Matthew’s Church where a large screen will be streaming the service.

“The road will be closed for the celebration and there will be a link available soon so you can stream the live service.

“Lily will be buried privately on Monday the 14th of February (the day of love!).

“There will be a procession around her school and the town, we will update you with times.

“Thank you for your understanding and please let us all give Lily the goodbye the little superstar deserves, love, all the family.”

More than £21,000 raised for funeral

Lily was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, aged nine, with locals rallying to fundraise on her behalf to support her and her family.

A crowdfunder that was launched to raise money for Lily’s funeral has now raised more than £21,400.

The teen became an inspiration and familiar face to many through her lovable personality.

In the last year alone, Lily was awarded a Pride of Scotland Award for courage, chosen as the voice of a London cancer research fundraiser and inspired 78-year-old Arlene Phillips to take part in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’.

During her exit interview from the jungle, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge, Arlene, described Lily as “brave and fearless”.