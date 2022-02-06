Lily Douglas: Family announces funeral plans for ‘little superstar’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lily Douglas: Family announces funeral plans for ‘little superstar’

By Amie Flett
February 6 2022, 3.44pm Updated: February 6 2022, 4.09pm
Details of the funeral for Perth teen, Lily Douglas, have been announced by the family.
The family of Lily Douglas have announced plans for the Perth teenager’s funeral after she passed away two weeks ago.

Family and friends will “celebrate the life” of Lily on Friday in St Matthew’s Church, Perth.

Since passing on January 23 after a five-year battle with cancer, tributes to the inspirational teen have flooded in, including a minute’s applause at a St Johnstone v Dundee game.

Details of the funeral, led by reverend Fiona Bullock, were posted in a statement from the family on the James Carcary Funeral Directors Facebook page.

The post expressed that the funeral is by invite only but others can join in the celebration of Lily’s “amazing short life” outside St Matthew’s Church.

Lily’s Legacy

The family also announced the creation of a charity in honour of “beautiful Lily”: Lily’s Legacy.

The statement read: “Lily’s celebration of life will take place on Friday the 11th of February at 2:30pm in St Matthew’s Church, Tay Street, Perth PH1 5LQ.

“As you all know Lily was known and loved by lots of people near and far.

Lily DouglasLily's celebration of life will take place on Friday the 11th of February at 2:30pm in St Mathew's Church,…

Posted by James Carcary Funeral Directors on Saturday, 5 February 2022

“Sadly, we have had to make the decision to make the celebration of her amazing short life by invite only.

“Family flowers only, please, but donations would be greatly appreciated, at the church, for Lily’s Legacy, a charity to be created in memory of our beautiful Lily.”

“However, if you have not received a personal invite to Lily’s celebration, please, if you can, do come and join us celebrate her life outside St Matthew’s Church where a large screen will be streaming the service.

Lily Douglas
Lily when she won teenager of courage in the Pride of Scotland Awards.

“The road will be closed for the celebration and there will be a link available soon so you can stream the live service.

“Lily will be buried privately on Monday the 14th of February (the day of love!).

“There will be a procession around her school and the town, we will update you with times.

“Thank you for your understanding and please let us all give Lily the goodbye the little superstar deserves, love, all the family.”

More than £21,000 raised for funeral

Lily was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, aged nine, with locals rallying to fundraise on her behalf to support her and her family.

A crowdfunder that was launched to raise money for Lily’s funeral has now raised more than £21,400.

The teen became an inspiration and familiar face to many through her lovable personality.

Lily experiencing her dream to dance with the Scottish Ballet.

In the last year alone, Lily was awarded a Pride of Scotland Award for courage, chosen as the voice of a London cancer research fundraiser and inspired 78-year-old Arlene Phillips to take part in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’.

During her exit interview from the jungle, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge, Arlene, described Lily as “brave and fearless”.

