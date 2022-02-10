Perth schoolgirl to feature in Dunfermline theatre show saved by former Eastenders star

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth schoolgirl has beaten hundreds of people from across the UK to land her dream role in an upcoming Dunfermline theatre show that was saved with the help of a former Eastenders star.

Georgia Wiggan, 11, is playing young Princess Fiona in youth orchestra Glasgow Philharmonia’s upcoming production of Movies to Musicals.

And she is starring alongside former Eastenders star John Partridge, who stepped in to save the charity show.

The search for Fiona started last year, and after hundreds of applications from across the UK and three rounds of auditions, Georgia was selected.

As part of her performance as young Fiona, Georgia will be singing I Know Its Today from Shrek The Musical with the backing of a full orchestra and in front of over 1,200 people each night.

She is also part of the kids cast.

Coronavirus delays

Covid-related restrictions on theatres meant the show has been delayed.

This meant X Factor star Niki Evans, who had been due to take on a leading role, had other commitments, throwing the show into doubt.

With just a month to go, BBC Celebrity Masterchef winner and Eastenders star Partridge stepped in.

He is no stranger to the stage, having performed in Chicago, Cabaret and Miss Saigon.

Movies to Musicals is to be held at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on March 12 and 13.

Georgia is no stranger to the stage, having previously performed in Perth’s pantomime a few years ago.

The St John’s Academy pupil, who trains at Inspire Dance Studios, said: “I am super excited to be performing as Young Fiona and the best thing will be singing on that stage with the orchestra.

“The song is really fun to learn and I have enjoyed building the character to go with it. I can’t wait for my family and friends to see me performing in one of my dream roles.”

‘Really excited’

Mum Fiona added: “She is really excited.

“It’s an opportunity that doesn’t come along that often and it will help her confidence a lot too.

“The other kids are all so nice as well, it’s like a proper team. She’s made and will make so many new friends, there are kids from all over Scotland.

“She wants to work in theatre when she’s older. She has also done dance for a long time and really enjoys it.

“I’m so proud of her, I’m going to both performances.

“She’s also really excited about John Partridge being there too.”

‘Extremely tough’ two years

The show is produced by 27-year-old Ross Gunning who created the Movies to Musicals platform in 2015 to help young people get into theatre.

After the coronavirus delays, the show will return to stages next month.

Ross tweaked the production to allow even more young people to take part.

“The last two years have been extremely tough for everyone in the arts industry, but especially the young talent trying to get into the industry,” Ross said.

“I felt I had to do something.

“Hundreds of applicants applied from every part of the UK and we have found our incredible line up.”

Tickets are available online or the Alhambra Theatre box office.