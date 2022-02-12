Dash-cam appeal after man, 26, struck by car in Perth street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Tayside are appealing for witnesses after a man needed hospital treatment after being struck by a car in Perth.

The incident happened at around 7.10pm on Friday, February 11 in Strathtay Road close to Langside Road.

Police investigating the incident say the 26-year-old was struck by an unknown vehicle as he crossed the road.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment however the extent of his injuries have not been confirmed.

Police are appealing for information after a man was hit by a car in Perth. The incident happened around 7.10pm on Friday, 11 February, 2022 at Strathtay Road, near to Langside Road. https://t.co/km9qalVs8l pic.twitter.com/wD7gof1Ejj — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) February 12, 2022

Officers are now keen to trace the driver of the vehicle who stopped at the scene at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision is being urged to come forward.

Constable Kevin Lynch said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has dashcam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3221 of February 11, 2022.