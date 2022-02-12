Dash-cam appeal after man, 26, struck by car in Perth street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dash-cam appeal after man, 26, struck by car in Perth street

By Neil Henderson
February 12 2022, 3.46pm
The man was taken to Ninewells hospital after being struck by an unknown vehicle in a Perth street.
Police in Tayside are appealing for witnesses after a man needed hospital treatment after being struck by a car in Perth.

The incident happened at around 7.10pm on Friday, February 11 in Strathtay Road close to Langside Road.

Police investigating the incident say the 26-year-old was struck by an unknown vehicle as he crossed the road.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment however the extent of his injuries have not been confirmed.

Officers are now keen to trace the driver of the vehicle who stopped at the scene at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision is being urged to come forward.

Constable Kevin Lynch said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has dashcam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3221 of February 11, 2022.

