Perth Bothy announces reopening after controversial sudden closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Perth Bothy has announced it is reopening “very soon”, after the restaurant closed suddenly last summer.

The Kinnoull Street venue is owned by the Scotsman Group, formerly known as the G1 Group.

G1 closed the restaurant in June 2021, which left around 24 members of staff without jobs or furlough.

Local councillors criticised the hospitality employer for the handling of the closure, as the news was first announced on social media by a local traders’ group.

As a result of the closure Perth & Kinross Council offered help to former employees at the restaurant, including mental health support.

‘Their treatment of staff should not be forgotten’

The reopening announcement was posted on social media on Friday and included calls for a new general manager, assistant manager, chefs, and bar and floor staff.

It said staff would keep all tips and food would be provided on shift.

The Bothy’s parent company was previously accused of deducting tips from staff to pay for breakages, spillages or customers who did not pay their bill.

Lead hospitality organiser for Unite, Bryan Simpson said: “The G1 group (now Scotsman Group) are notorious for their unscrupulous practices but the way workers at The Bothy were treated was a new low.

“In June, 24 of them were terminated without notice or consultation after the closure of their venue was announced via social media.

“Eight months later, they are attempting to open in the same venue as if nothing happened.

“Their treatment of staff should not be forgotten and we would urge the Bothy’s new workforce to contact us to protect themselves.”

𝐑𝐞-𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧!But we can't re-open without you. We are looking to add to our Bothy Perth team! For more… Posted by Perth Bothy on Friday, 11 February 2022

The Scotsman Group did not respond to requests for comment on the reopening.

However, the announcement on the Perth Bothy website stated: “We are delighted to confirm we will be reopening our doors in the spring.

“You can expect a brand new food and drink offer, as well as lots of new weekly entertainment and goings on.

“To keep up to date with our launch date and new menus, keep an eye on our social channels.”

The message also advertised a joining bonus of up to £1000 for selected roles.

The hospitality company operates more than 50 venues in cities across Scotland.