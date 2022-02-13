Perth Bothy announces reopening after controversial sudden closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth Bothy announces reopening after controversial sudden closure

By Katy Scott
February 13 2022, 1.49pm
perth bothy
The Bothy restaurant in Perth closed suddenly last summer.

The Perth Bothy has announced it is reopening “very soon”, after the restaurant closed suddenly last summer.

The Kinnoull Street venue is owned by the Scotsman Group, formerly known as the G1 Group.

G1 closed the restaurant in June 2021, which left around 24 members of staff without jobs or furlough.

Local councillors criticised the hospitality employer for the handling of the closure, as the news was first announced on social media by a local traders’ group.

As a result of the closure Perth & Kinross Council offered help to former employees at the restaurant, including mental health support.

‘Their treatment of staff should not be forgotten’

The reopening announcement was posted on social media on Friday and included calls for a new general manager, assistant manager, chefs, and bar and floor staff.

It said staff would keep all tips and food would be provided on shift.

The Bothy’s parent company was previously accused of deducting tips from staff to pay for breakages, spillages or customers who did not pay their bill.

Lead hospitality organiser for Unite, Bryan Simpson said: “The G1 group (now Scotsman Group) are notorious for their unscrupulous practices but the way workers at The Bothy were treated was a new low.

“In June, 24 of them were terminated without notice or consultation after the closure of their venue was announced via social media.

“Eight months later, they are attempting to open in the same venue as if nothing happened.

“Their treatment of staff should not be forgotten and we would urge the Bothy’s new workforce to contact us to protect themselves.”

The Scotsman Group did not respond to requests for comment on the reopening.

However, the announcement on the Perth Bothy website stated: “We are delighted to confirm we will be reopening our doors in the spring.

“You can expect a brand new food and drink offer, as well as lots of new weekly entertainment and goings on.

“To keep up to date with our launch date and new menus, keep an eye on our social channels.”

The message also advertised a joining bonus of up to £1000 for selected roles.

The hospitality company operates more than 50 venues in cities across Scotland.

