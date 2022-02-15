Scottish Crannog Centre: Valentine’s Day reopening explores love in different guises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Crannog Centre: Valentine’s Day reopening explores love in different guises

By Anita Diouri
February 15 2022, 9.05am

The Scottish Crannog Centre opened its doors to visitors for the first time this year after a winter closure.

On Monday, the centre marked the occasion with a Valentine’s Day theme.

Scottish Crannog Centre
Visitors listen to stories of the Crannog. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

Meanwhile, works to repair the crannog replica are continuing after a devastating fire which took hold in June last year.

Valentine’s Day theme

Tours of up to 20 people ran throughout the day as visitors delved into the past at the museum and Iron Age village.

Scottish Crannog Centre
Hugo James, 3, and his mum Vivika James enjoy the puppet show. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

A puppet show also ran at the end of each tour.

Community archaeologist and event co-ordinator Rachel Backshall said: “It’s been really, really good.

Scottish Crannog Centre
Visitors listen to stories of the Crannog. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

“We’ve had pretty much full tours all day.

“It’s been incredible and so nice to have people on site.

“People were sending messages of love through the elements.

Scottish Crannog Centre
Visitors listen to stories of the Crannog. Picture: Mhairi Edwards.

“For example, they were putting loved ones’ names on a piece of paper, putting it in the fire and the smoke brings that to the person.

“Everybody has been very positive.”

Events and workshops

Throughout the year, there will be a range of events and workshops for visitors to get involved in.

During the school holidays, the Crannog Centre will host a “Day in the Life” workshop.

Its participants will get to make items such as pots, jewellery and a leather pouch.

On March 1, Pancake Day will be marked by using Iron Age flours and foraged ingredients to create “prehistoric” pancakes.

Events throughout the year will also mark events including Father’s Day, the beginning of summer and Halloween.

Further details on the year’s events and how to book can be found on the Crannog Centre website.

