Scottish Crannog Centre: Valentine’s Day reopening explores love in different guises

The Scottish Crannog Centre opened its doors to visitors for the first time this year after a winter closure.

On Monday, the centre marked the occasion with a Valentine’s Day theme.

Meanwhile, works to repair the crannog replica are continuing after a devastating fire which took hold in June last year.

Tours of up to 20 people ran throughout the day as visitors delved into the past at the museum and Iron Age village.

A puppet show also ran at the end of each tour.

Community archaeologist and event co-ordinator Rachel Backshall said: “It’s been really, really good.

“We’ve had pretty much full tours all day.

“It’s been incredible and so nice to have people on site.

“People were sending messages of love through the elements.

“For example, they were putting loved ones’ names on a piece of paper, putting it in the fire and the smoke brings that to the person.

“Everybody has been very positive.”

Events and workshops

Throughout the year, there will be a range of events and workshops for visitors to get involved in.

During the school holidays, the Crannog Centre will host a “Day in the Life” workshop.

Its participants will get to make items such as pots, jewellery and a leather pouch.

On March 1, Pancake Day will be marked by using Iron Age flours and foraged ingredients to create “prehistoric” pancakes.

Events throughout the year will also mark events including Father’s Day, the beginning of summer and Halloween.

Further details on the year’s events and how to book can be found on the Crannog Centre website.