Vacant Pitlochry bank to be turned into flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Vacant Pitlochry bank to be turned into flats

By Hannah Ballantyne
February 15 2022, 1.41pm Updated: February 15 2022, 4.57pm
TSB bank building.
The former bank will be transformed into flats.

A mothballed bank in Pitlochry could be turned into flats if a new planning application gets the go-ahead.

The former TSB branch, which closed last February, will be turned into two flats, with developers keen to get started as soon as permission is granted.

The application was submitted to Perth and Kinross Council by Glasgow-based developers SIL Property.

TSB shut the Bonnethill Road branch in a wave of closures across the UK, including 15 in Tayside and Fife.

TSB blamed the closure on a change in banking habits and an increase in online customers.

What will the flats look like?

One of the properties will be a two-bedroom and the other will be one-bed.

The top floor of the building is already a flat.

 

Upper ground floor.
The upper ground floor plan.

Both properties will be comprised of one two-bedroom flat, and one single bedroom flat, both with a living room, kitchen and bathroom.

Highland Perthshire is popular with tourists but it is not yet known if the properties will be aimed at locals or visitors.

Floor plans
The lower ground floor plan.

A spokesperson from David Stoppit architects said: “We plan to move along with this pretty quickly.

“We are hoping the plans will go through the approval stages very quickly so we can just get on with it.

“So far we have had a good local response, people are glad to see the building being put to some use rather than laying derelict.

“We hope this will be a good new addition to Pitlochry”

Pitlochry TSB building.
Plans show how the building will look.

Although there was backlash around the bank’s closure, locals are keen to see the building put to use.

Pitlochry resident Joyce Andrews said: “It’s nice to see new things coming to the town.

“In the new post-Covid era that we are in, so many buildings are vacant and disused.

“It’s really sad actually.

“Developments like these may start attracting more people to the area. Pitlochry is a lovely town and it would be nice to see more people moving here.

“It gives me hope for the future of Pitlochry.”

 

How much will house prices rise in 2022? 6 Tayside and Fife experts have their say

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier