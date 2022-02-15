Vacant Pitlochry bank to be turned into flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mothballed bank in Pitlochry could be turned into flats if a new planning application gets the go-ahead.

The former TSB branch, which closed last February, will be turned into two flats, with developers keen to get started as soon as permission is granted.

The application was submitted to Perth and Kinross Council by Glasgow-based developers SIL Property.

TSB shut the Bonnethill Road branch in a wave of closures across the UK, including 15 in Tayside and Fife.

TSB blamed the closure on a change in banking habits and an increase in online customers.

What will the flats look like?

One of the properties will be a two-bedroom and the other will be one-bed.

The top floor of the building is already a flat.

Both properties will be comprised of one two-bedroom flat, and one single bedroom flat, both with a living room, kitchen and bathroom.

Highland Perthshire is popular with tourists but it is not yet known if the properties will be aimed at locals or visitors.

A spokesperson from David Stoppit architects said: “We plan to move along with this pretty quickly.

“We are hoping the plans will go through the approval stages very quickly so we can just get on with it.

“So far we have had a good local response, people are glad to see the building being put to some use rather than laying derelict.

“We hope this will be a good new addition to Pitlochry”

Although there was backlash around the bank’s closure, locals are keen to see the building put to use.

Pitlochry resident Joyce Andrews said: “It’s nice to see new things coming to the town.

“In the new post-Covid era that we are in, so many buildings are vacant and disused.

“It’s really sad actually.

“Developments like these may start attracting more people to the area. Pitlochry is a lovely town and it would be nice to see more people moving here.

“It gives me hope for the future of Pitlochry.”