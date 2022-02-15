Recitals of Robert Burns poems among historic Perthshire recordings to be made public for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Recitals of Robert Burns poems among historic Perthshire recordings to be made public for first time

By Hannah Ballantyne
February 15 2022, 5.56pm Updated: February 15 2022, 7.13pm
Project archivist Hannah Mackay is cataloguing and unlocking archived tapes.
Project archivist Hannah Mackay is cataloguing and unlocking archived tapes.

Archive recordings of Perthshire people and local history will be made available to the public after being hidden for decades.

The Culture Perth & Kinross project, titled In Our Own Words, will shed more light on what life was like in Perthshire over the 20th Century.

Included are Perth Burns Club supper recitals, reminiscences from Perth Theatre staff, actors and audiences spanning 70 years of Scotland’s oldest theatre, and a variety of other recordings relating to local people, organisations and events.

The project will enable an online catalogue of the collection to be produced, and will be available to audiences not only in Perth and Kinross, but also across the world.

Perth City Hall.
Perth City Hall once housed many of the recordings.

Project archivist Hannah Mackay is leading the project and is currently cataloguing and unlocking the archived tapes.

How is the project being received?

Ms Mackay said: “I am really looking forward to working with the collection and discovering more about the stories and people within it.

“It is exciting to be delivering the project during Scotland’s Year of Stories and the opportunities this brings to share the collection with people of all ages.”

Chief executive of Culture Perth and Kinross, Helen Smout, added: “Culture Perth and Kinross is delighted to have been awarded a grant to catalogue our Sound Collection.

“The collection contains the stories of local people as told in their own words and, once catalogued, will add a new dimension to related material in our archive and museum collections, enriching understanding of our local heritage and the ways that people can engage with it.

“The subject matter will be of interest to a wide range of researchers, and the creation of schools and reminiscence materials will support learning and inter-generational activities that will bring people and communities together.”

sound archivist.
Sound Archivist, Hannah Mackay is excited to make a start on the project.

The Perth and Kinross Sound Collection, which is an archive of audio recordings and photographs relating to rural and cultural heritage, captures the memories and stories of the residents of Perth and Kinross.

What will be included in the project?

Included in the collections are recordings that capture changing traditions local in farming, fishing, forestry, building, home life and recreation throughout the 20th Century.

The recordings capture the local history of Perthshire, as well as capturing languages that were once commonly used in Perthshire, such as Gaelic and Scots.

It has been made possible by a £39,895 grant that was awarded by the National Archives and Archives Revealed.

The project also received additional funding of £2,000 from the Friends of Perth & Kinross Archive.

It is hoped that the collection will available later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier